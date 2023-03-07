2023 Presidential Election: APC appoints election petition legal team

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has appointed a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers to represent the Party at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The team, according Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, National Legal Adviser of the party in a press statement in Abuja on Tuesday, comprised legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law, and litigation.

The statement said: “The legal team consisting of twelve, (12) Senior Advocates of Nigeria, (SAN) and the National Legal Adviser of the Party, El-Marzuq, led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN) a renowned lawyer who has successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases.”

According to the statement, the list includes, Lateef Fagbemi, (Lead Counsel)Ahmad Usman El-Marzug, (Life Bencher), Sam Ologunorisa,

Rotimi Oguneso, Olabisi Soyebo, Gboyega Oyewole and

Muritala Abdulrasheed, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Others are Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Aliyu Omeiza Saiki,Tajudeen Oladoja, Pius Akubo, Oluseye Opasanya, Suraju Saida, and Kazeem Adeniyi.

“We are confident that the legal team possesses requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matters.

“We urge members of the Party to support the team in its effort to defend the will and mandate of the people.

“We also call on all parties involved to conduct themselves with utmost professionalism and respect for the rule of law, throughout the legal process.”

The Saturday, 25th February 2023 Presidential election was allegedly marked with discrepancies and compromise by opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Labour Party, (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) vowing to approach the court.

The PDP also, held a peaceful protest from the party Secretariat to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) headquarters on Monday, to register their disagreement with the conduct of the election.

The protest was led by the party Presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, party stalwarts and supporters.

