2023 Presidency: Governor Yahaya Bello is the Choice of the Younger People – Group

Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, National Co-ordinator “Got Your Back Nigeria”, has said the Candidate of the youth in the coming 2023 Election is Governor Yahaya Bello.

Prof Chris, who stated this in a press statement on Tuesday , said the youth Interestingly are rising up and are speaking up, he said before now the question has always been about who

has the deepest pocket, who has the war chest, who has stolen the most money and who can deploy the most resources to win the high office of President.

Prof Chris said but question today is manifestly different and young people are asking, why not us? Why can’t one of us be President? Why can’t we galvanise and produce a President amongst us? Who says we can’t out perform the old? What are they going to give Nigeria that they haven’t given? Why can’t they trust one of their Mentees with power come 2023 or are they so poor in mentorship and mentoring that they do not have a Mentee they can trust?

“The odds are different, the times have changed and the traditional political order is up for a rude awakening. The young people have chosen one of their own for the high office of President come 2023, and they are doing so across Party lines, across the nation, and indiscriminate of what Partisans think. The young people are saying that after 61years of trying the same tendencies at the highest level, we want to produce a President whose loyalty is to the nation and to her largest population demography, and not to a few Godfathers. The young people are saying that the time for a new nation, a new Nigeria and a new deal is now, and there is no going back”.

He also said there is a consensus that all the political parties and indeed the two major parties must settle for young candidates, and at all levels it should be between the ages 55 and below, and this is centred on the time tested call for a new tendency and orientation in leadership, for when you have tried a certain normative over and over without visible and viable change, sanity calls for a new deal and a new thinking. Any leader above 60years of age who has not mentored a young person he/she can trust with power at the centre come 2023 is a failure, and Nigeria is not ready to reward such failures anymore.

“In the Phenomenal Governor Yahaya Bello GYB, the young dynamic Governor of the Confluence State of Kogi, the young people have found their own, they have found a detribalised, a broad-minded, a patriotic and a proactive leader who sees the growth, progress and development of Nigeria as his unalterable commitment. GYB fits the call for new thinking in leadership, and fills the line of competency and capacity in Governance’.

“GYB is the choice of the young people for the high office of President come 2023. Across the States the call resonates, and everywhere our young people are the call will always be ‘…since power is not served alacarte we have chosen through this peaceful ballot based revolution to take power and to fix our Country for the good of all, the young and the old alike'”. He said

