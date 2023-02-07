2023 Polls: Sen Nnamani assures constituents of more dividends of democracy

By Tunde Opalana

Ahead of the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has embarked on ward to ward campaign in his Enugu East Senatorial District seeking the support of constituents to return to the Senate .

The ward to ward campaigns train went through major roads , streets , markets and neighborhoods structures in the Senatorial District canvassing for votes .

In a carnival- like movements, the campaign train played Ebeano jingles with sound speakers attached to the vehicles while supporters cheered and danced to the rhythm of the music .

The Ebeano ward to ward campaign is complementing the Enugu East Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zonal chairman Nnamdi Nwafor led campaign tours going on simultaneously .

The campaign train distributed customized exercise books , T-shirts and face-caps to constituents along the roads, streets, markets and neighborhood structures in Enugu North, Enugu south, Isi Uzo, Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas.

They listed some projects attracted by Senator Nnamani to the constituency in the last four years to justify why they should vote for him in the forthcoming election in order to continue his quality representation and more dividends of democracy.

These includes but not limited to installation of all-in -one solar powered street lights in the Senatorial District; markets , parking lots, schools , hospitals , streets and roads in the local government areas .

They also listed the construction of 154- meter drainage line and development of rural access roads for farmers in the Senatorial District among others .

“Senator Nnamani had also sponsored 3,991 female students in the Senatorial District for their West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) as well as entrepreneurship skills acquisition and empowerment of 100 unemployed women and youths with deep freezers and sewing machines .

“Senator Nnamani has been an advocate of gender parity and women emancipation in the Senate . He believes that an educated and empowered female folks would be an advantage to the quest for development in the country.

“He has been unrelenting in the battle to eliminate all forms of discrimination such as women right to inheritance, denial of access to education, under aged marriages and some harmful cultural practices like female genital mutilation against women .

“Senator Nnamani promised to consolidate and attract more dividends of democracy to the constituency if elected again,” read a statement issued by Senator Nnamani media office.

The PDP zonal chairman Nwafor noted the achievements of Nnamani from his days as governor to the present tenure in National Assembly and submitted that he is the best choice for them.

