2023 Polls: No cause for alarm over Ikie’s suit, Delta PDP assures members

Supporters of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, as well as party faithfuls have been advised to remain focused over the suit filed against the party and the candidate by Chief Aghwarianovwe Ikie, a former governorship aspirant.

A statement on Wednesday by Delta PDP Campaign Council spokesperson, ,Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq said the former governorship aspirant who scored zero vote at the governorship primaries of PDP in May last year, is all out to chase shadows by trying to use the judiciary to achieve the impossible.

He noted that Chief Ikie is fully based in the United Kingdom where he has been practicing law, adding that the plaintiff is not known to be an active player in the internal politics of PDP, describing him as a mole and mediocre politician with no significant track record as a major stakeholder in the internal affairs of the party.

Oghenesivbe further posited that Chief Ikie is not a popular politician in Delta State, saying that his mission is to cause petty confusion in the party and to also play the devil’s advocate in the ongoing electioneering politics in favour of his political associates in the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Delta PDP Campaign Council spokesperson noted that in 2022 before the party’s governorship primary, Chief Ikie filed another suit via a writ of summons to prevent PDP from fielding Sheriff Oborevwori as it’s candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election, after his earlier suit was dismissed by the Federal High Court, Warri.

He disclosed that the Court of Appeal also dismissed his appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court Warri and awarded cost of Nine Million Naira (N9 million) against Chief Ikie, for wasting precious judicial time and resources of the Court with his frivolous suit.

Oghenesivbe pointed out that the Plaintiff (Chief Ikie) filed this instant suit at the Federal High Court Asaba, on the false and malicious premise that Sheriff Oborevwori submitted false information in his Form EC9 submitted to INEC in 2022, simply because he did not agree that he submitted false information to INEC in 2018.

“Oborevwori who is the 2nd Defendant in this malicious suit that is brewed purely out of contempt by the Plaintiff, merely appeared in Court on Tuesday as a witness to clarify the malicious claims asserted by the Plaintiff in this suit.

“The People’s Democratic Party sued as the 1st Defendant in this suit was represented by Ekeme Ohwovoriole, SAN, Ayo Asala, SAN, and A. O. Odum, SAN.

“Sheriff Oborevwori sued as the 2nd Defendant in this suit was represented by D. D. Dodo, SAN.

“Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori was examined in Chief by his Counsel, D. D. Dodo, SAN and was subsequently cross examined by Alex Izinyon, SAN. He was further cross examined by Ekeme Ohwovoriole, SAN, Counsel to PDP.

“Thereafter Sheriff Oborevwori was discharged from the witness box, after he sufficiently clarified the false allegations made by the Plaintiff.

“The suit was subsequently adjourned to 22nd February, 2023 for adoption of final written addresses of the parties in this suit,” Oghenesivbe said.

