2023 polls: Deliver Atiku in your areas, Edo PDP chairman urges support groups

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, yesterday, charged members of the Support and Volunteer Groups in the state to work towards bringing 500 votes each in support of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates respectively.

Tony Aziegbemi, Edo State chairman of the party, gave the charge during the presentation of certificates of recognition to over 351 support groups in Benin City.

Aziegbemi, who is also the deputy chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council in the state, solicited support from members of the party, explained that the groups are not part of the party’s structure but independent groups working for Atiku’s victory.

“The party acknowledged your commitment to the growth and development of this party.

“Some might not understand the depth. We have understanding of what you can give to the party and that is why we are asking you to bring 500 votes per support group.

“You have the capacity to reach out to those places that the party might not be able to reach and that is why we recognise your role,” Aziegbemi said.

Susan Otekpen, Deputy Director, Volunteer/Groups of the Campaign Council, expressed confidence on the over 351 support groups, including ethnic groups, saying that “We know the caliber of persons here from the support groups, this figure will surpass.

“We charge you yo pass on the information you already have to the campaign office, that is; the names, phone number and voting units of the persons in your database.”

