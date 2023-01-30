2023 Polls: Defectors to APC endorsed continuity of hardship, poverty in Nigeria – PDP

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Spokesperson of Delta State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq, has described politicians who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as enemies of progress who by their actions and inactions openly endorsed continuity of poverty and hunger that is ravaging Nigerians since 2015 under APC national government.

He made the assertion on Sunday during a public affairs radio programme in Warri monitored in Asaba in Delta State by our Correspondent, saying that no right thinking politician with the interest of the people at heart would defect to APC that practically ruined the robust economy it inherited from PDP in 2015, and knowingly imposed acute poverty, pains and overbearing agony of a totally collapsed economy on Nigerians.

Oghenesivbe, said that the only remedy to the highly sophisticated hunger and poverty like never before since Nigeria got Independence in 1960, is for eligible voters to collect their PVCs and vote out APC in the forthcoming general elections slated for February 25 and March 11, this year.

The Delta PDP Campaign Council spokesperson noted that the excruciating financial hardship rocking citizens of Nigeria as a result of the devaluation of the Naira, deplicted foreign reserves, lack of foreign direct investments and the diabolical N77 trillion reckless loans, ought to be a major concern to those who defected to the ruling party, but alas, they decided to join forces with the failed APC against the suffering mases.

He said PDP is uniquely position to take back Nigeria from the APC, saboteurs of our steady economic growth and national development who practically wrecked the nation’s socioeconomic fortunes, adding that PDP will reset Nigeria and restore her lost glory as assured by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and his running mate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON.

Oghenesivbe assured that PDP governorship candidate and incoming governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, will advance Delta State beyond May 29 terminal date of Okowa administration; through his M.O.R.E agenda of Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms and Enhance peace and Security, anchored on open door policy, accountability, transparency and quality delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

“In Delta State, those who defected to APC have been isolated by their people, political associates, supporters and constituents. The reason is obvious. The defectors have by their actions and inactions endorsed the continuity of hardship and poverty in Nigeria. It’s unbelievable but true!

“Deltans and Nigerians are tired of hardship and poverty, which is why they practically and deliberately disassociated themselves from those who recently defected to the poverty party, the APC.

“The defectors neausance value in APC shall amount to nothing, and it will not change the strong desire of Deltans and Nigerians to vote out APC on February 25. Their defection shall be without gain, PDP will take over Aso Rock on May 29.

“And on March 11, the political supremacy of PDP in Delta State shall again be gallantly celebrated by Deltans, as the party’s excessive local content incoming governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, will emerge as the number one citizen of the State, together with his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme, to implement the M.O.R.E agenda for the socioeconomic benefit and prosperity of all Deltans,” Oghenesivbe assured.

