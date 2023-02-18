2023 Poll: Tinubu not over-ambitious, says Oluremi

…remains the most acceptable candidate

By Tom Okpe

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the presidential candidate of the ruling All progressive congress, (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has faulted the notion that her husband is overambitious.

Speaking during the pre-election strategic meeting with zonal, state and local government women leaders held on Friday in Abuja, she remarked that her husband is eminently qualified to administer the country effectively insisting that Tinubu remains the most acceptable candidate for the position.

Alluding the hurdles placed before Asiwaju, by unidentified forces, she expressed optimism that Tinubu would triumph at the presidential poll.

She sai: “This is our time. The popular saying that, what a man can do, a woman too can do better. This is the decade for women. This is the time for women to take control again. Take control of our homes so that we can build our homes and nation.

“My husband, (Tinubu) had not contested election since 2003. This year, it will be 20 years, so he did not just wake up and say it is my turn. You can serve other people for 20 years and make sure they excel.

Quoting the bible, Oluremi said: “When you build, you should inhabit, when you sow, you should reap, and be the first partner. It depends on how long you have invested.

“They told us, we are buying people to come to rallies. God now said, what I am going to do, I can shut the heavens, so there is no money and you will see my glory. Are we not seeing God’s glory.

“Be patient, go and vote. When you vote, shine your eyes, until they count your vote.”

In her contribution, the APC women leader, Dr Betta Edu assured that Tinubu would leave no stone unturned in implementing the 35 percent Beijing affirmative action, if voted into power, charging women coordinators to go, mobilise the 44.4 million women voters to cast their votes for Tinubu, and all candidates contesting for various seats on the APC platform.

