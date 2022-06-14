2023: PDP Reps group meets, considers Wike, others as Atiku’s vice

By Tom Okpe

Members of Progressives Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 9th Assembly converged at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday to endorse a candidate as running mate to the party’s Presidential Candidate, Allhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 Presidential polls.

Those being considered for the position include Governor Nyeson Wike of River State, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Senators Anyim Pius Anyim and Chimaroke Nnamani, DailyTimes gathered.

The group under the Chairmanship of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Rep Busayo Oluwole Oke had earlier planned the meeting for the endorsement of Gov Wike but it was gathered that both two members, Igariwey, Deputy Chairman House Committee on Appropriation and Nnolim Nnaji had to make case for both Anyim and Nnamani which would now be discussed extensively at the meeting before a final decision would be taken and, subsequently conveyed to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for final endorsement.

READ ALSO: Democracy Day: Obi, Utomi, Ozekhome, others insist on…

It was gathered that Igariwe and other Caucus Members from Ebonyi State made case for Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, while Nnolim Nnaji and Members from Enugu State made preferred the duo of Nnamani and Gov Ugunwanyi as Vice Presidential candidate.

According to Leader of the Caucus, Oke representing Obokun /Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun state, the endearment was coming ahead of the deadline given to a high powered committee already put in place by the leadership of the Party on the selection of a candidate for the position.

He explained that membership of the Caucus comprising committed party faithful across the six geo-political zones of the country in the Green Chamber resolved to endorse a formidable candidate amongst the trio, based on their enormous contributions to the growth of the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...