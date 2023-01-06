2023: Obi promises to make Nigeria better, safer

Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Thursday, promised to make Nigeria better and safer if elected in the February election.

Obi made the promise at the party’s campaign rally held at the Ekiti state Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti.

The presidential candidate urged eligible voters to vote for all the party’s candidates for a better Nigeria, promising to end poverty, corruption and insecurity in the country.

“I want to assure you that if you vote for me as the next President of Nigeria, I will unite and secure this country. I will end hunger, poverty and provide good jobs for our unemployed graduates in Nigeria.

“My administration will move this country from consumption to production and bring the dividends of good governance to the door steps of our people. There will sure be a better tomorrow for all of us.

“I will not only stop corruption, I will eradicate poverty in every states of the federation because our youths will be properly taken care of and will no longer be travelling out of the country for greener pasture.

“Ekiti kete, please vote for Labour Party in the forthcoming Presidential election,” he said.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Mr Julius Abure, thanked party supporters in the state for coming out enmass to show their love for the party.

Abure urged them to vote for the party’s candidate in the forthcoming presidential election, describing him as reliable, dedicated, committed and ready to fight for the survival of the youths and Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Fuel queues may persist at major marketers’ Outlets

Earlier, the State Chairman of the party, Mr Odunayo Okunade, advised party supporters not to sell their votes “for a pot of porridge”, reminding them of the current situation in the country.

Okunade urged electorate to vote for Obi, “who is competent, tested, trusted and trustworthy to eradicate poverty, hunger, corruption and insecurity in Nigeria.”

He assured them that the party’s presidential candidate would not disappoint them if elected as the next president of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that labour party chieftains, supporters and well-wishers across the 16 local government areas of the state came out enmass to show their support for the party and it’s candidate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...