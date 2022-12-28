2023: Obi promises to address insecurity, poverty

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has promised to address insecurity and poverty when elected as president in 2023.

Obi stated this while addressing newsmen at the sideline of the party’s Strategic Meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

He lamented the high rate of insecurity and poverty, and promised to address those challenges.

He said the party had announced a new director general of the Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Akin Osuntokun, to replace Dr Doyin Okupe, who was convicted by a court, adding that a new Nigeria was possible.

“Today, Nigerians are living in IDP Camps in their country. This means they are IDPs in their own country, and we have been receiving many bad news all over the place..

“There are so many cases of kidnappings and killings all over the country. Our party has also been attacked severally; our woman lady was attacked and killed in Kaduna. The same thing happened to our party’s member contesting in Imo. We cannot continue this way.

“These are the problems in the country that we need to deal with as quickly as possible, where Nigerians can be safe in their own country. We will achieve this if voted into power in 2023 by God’s grace,” Obi said.

On the youth, Obi said they were energetic and talented, adding that they could compete with other youths globally and defeat them squarely.

According to the candidate, an individual cannot be rich in a poor environment, stressing that as long as Nigerians are suffering, there is need to address the issues.

“However, there is need for Nigerians to take back their country and set themselves free from oppression and from producing more poverty.

“What we are trying to do about structure is to restructure the structure that created poverty. So, our structure is the volunteers who want to take their country back.

“It will be driven by you all, and if you don’t, remember about your children, yourselves and the future.

“The society we are building today will make it better for all of us tomorrow,” Obi said.

