2023: Obi/Datti victory, for all Nigerians – Imo Youths.

BY OKERAFOR ATHANATIUS

Youths across the Country have been encouraged to keep their Flags flying for the Victory of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in the February 25 general elections.

A group, Imo Youths Association (IYA) resident in Taraba gave the encouragement during a Meeting in Jalingo the State capital.

President General IYA, Vitalis Chijioke in an interface with our Correspondent shortly said the Victory of Peter Obi with his Vice, Senator Ahmed Datti at the Polls is a Victory for all Nigerians especially, the Youths.

Chijioke said Nigeria Youths have suffered from unemployment and joblessness attributing it to the reason why high rate of insecurity is on the increase daily across the Country.

He explained that the leadership of IYA a while ago, asked all members to come with their Voters’ Cards to prove not only their unalloyed support for Obi but to assure that their entire vote is for him”,

“We want some one who will deliver the poor masses from what they are passing through”,

“We are neither talking about tribe, religion nor politics here, not Imo or Igbo but for the interest of every Nigerian that wants a better and new Nigeria”,

“Peter Obi is energetic, vibrant and possesses the needed qualities to pilot the affairs of this Country as President”,

“We encourage all eligible Nigeria Voters Youths in particular, who have shown their support for this Project, not to be distracted”,

“Many of you have worked so hard, made sacrifices, we urge you to put more energies, mobilize eligible voters at your closet to come out en-masse and vote so that Obi and Datti will come out victorious”, he said.

Chijioke, who told our Reporter that the welfare and peaceful coexistence of members are his priority added that his administration runs an open door policy.

Also speaking in an interview, a critical stakeholder of IYA, Raphael Ukwuh said the choice of former Anambra State Governor among other contenders was imperative considering the fact that the narratives of the governance of Nigeria needs to be changed.

Ukwuh reiterated that Nigerians need not to continue on the same pedestal saying, the leadership of the Country must be reset.

According to him, the only way to reset the Nation’s scheme of governance is to get an ultimate outsider from the existing political parties in the Country.

“Peter Obi is for total emancipation and liberation of the down trodden Nigerians, who have been subjected to abject poverty and suffering in a Country that flows with milk and honey”,

“Let us tell our friends, relations and others to come out en-masse and vote for Peter on 25th February, 2023”, he added.

