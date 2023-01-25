2023: Obi attacked in Katsina post-rally by hoodlums

…condemns incident

By Tom Okpe

The Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council has condemned attack on our Presidential President, Peter Obi in Katsina, Katsina State on Monday.

Obi and his campaign team were attacked by hoodlums on his way to the airport with stones and pebbles after a successful rally in the state.

According to a statement made available to Daily Times by Diran Onifade, spokesman of the campaign council in Abujabon Tuesday said: “Our candidate had met with women in a townhall meeting, and held a rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium.

“However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his drivers side causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt.

“Subsequently, another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew.

“The two incidents taken together, made us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate polititicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the northwest locked up, but are now shocked by the show of force of the Obidient movement in the region.

“While thanking the good people of Katsina State, who came out enmasse to support our campaign on Monday, we call on security agencies to investigate this matter, to forestall future occurrences.”

