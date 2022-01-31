2023: Northern group endorses Amaechi as Buhari’s successor

The Coalition of Northern Youth for Good Governance (CNYGG) has endorsed Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to succeed President Buhari’s successor in 2023.

According to the group, Amaechi is best man to sustain President Buhari’s momentum of diversification and economic reform.

The Northern youths threw their weight behind the former Rivers State Governor at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

Although Amaechi is yet to formally declare his intention to contest for the country’s most-coveted position, the coalition said he is the most qualified among other eminent Nigerians.

In his address, National Coordinator, Comr. Bilal Dakiyak, said Amaechi ticks all the boxes.

Dakiyak noted that at 56, Ameachi can not be considered as too old or too young and does not have the burden of old age-related health challenges associated with some aspirants.

He added that Amaechi is experienced having served as state parliament member, governor and currently in the Federal Executive Council as a Minister.

The northern youths said he is conversant with what the country needs and as an appointee of President Buhari, he is in tune with the vision of the incumbent and would therefore be effective in continuing with all the laudable policies and projects that are in place with the capacity to advance them to the next logical phase.

The group further said that Amaechi has the national spread and boosts impressive achievements as transport minister.

While calling on Amaechi to enter the contest for the APC Presidential race, the group urged the ruling party to narrow its search to the former Rivers State Governor.

Read full statement below:

Gentlemen of the press, we are pleased that you honoured our invitation to this all-important press conference at which we will x-ray aspects of the state of our nation, particularly as they pertain to the 2022 General Elections.

A cursory review of topical issues in the country today will give the impression that things have gone horribly wrong for the nation. This of course is underpinned by the frequent reports of security breaches, communal crisis, violent crimes amongst others. However, if one critically and dispassionately assess the situation, it will become glaring that what is at play is the ubiquity of new and social media that has ensured that nothing go unreported – this is what gives the impression that the country is in a meltdown.

The reality is that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has done much. It is an administration that has been positively disruptive as it has dismantled the old ways of business as usual and its place entrenched a regime of accountability, putting systems and institutions, as well as massive infrastructural development ahead of individual interest. There are other financial indicators that those that want to paint the government bad usually gloss over while they dramatize and play up the challenging aspects of our national life – for instance critics never play up the statistics for PoS transactions and the volume of money that exchange hands on the e-commerce platform; impoverished people will not be able to carry out the volume of transactions involved in these instances and these show persistent upwards trends.

President Buhari, having set the country on the course of diversification and economic reform, must be succeeded by someone that is able to sustain the momentum upon the expiration of his tenure come May 29, 2023. The process for the selection and eventual election of this successor in the 2023 General Elections is already on. Scores of eminently qualified Nigerians have indicated interest for this job such that the ball is now in the court of Nigerians of all persuasions to decide who gets the job. Before the electorates vote, however, this list of contenders must be pruned down such that each political party has the one candidate envisaged in law.

For the purpose of continuity, the Coalition of Northern Youth for Good Governance has a preference that the All Progressive Congress (APC) continues its run in office. That way Nigeria will not suffer losses that arise because of the government of different political party deciding not to press ahead with the policies and projects inaugurated by the outgoing government. It is on record that Nigeria has lost much to the lack of continuity in government.

We have consequently critically assessed the eminent Nigerians that have indicated their interest to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and have zeroed in on the Honourable Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi. He deserves succeed President Buhari and for good reasons.

Mr. Rotimi Ameachi straddles the age divide as he is between those that are considered too old for the job or too young and inexplicably inexperienced. At 56 years, he is easily the connection between the youth and the older generation. As a bonus, while we concede that it is God that gives good health, Ameachi does not have the burden of old age-related health challenges that Nigerians are concerned about in some candidates.

The Minister of Transportation has been in the state parliament, been a state governor and is currently part of the Federal Executive Council as a Minister, which has afforded him the requisite experience for the job. He is conversant with what the country needs and being an appointee of President Buhari, he is in tune with the vision of the incumbent and would therefore be effective in continuing with all the laudable policies and projects that are in place with the capacity to advance them to the next logical phase.

In terms of having a national outlook, Mr. Amaechi is well grounded in this department. He is a friend of the north in addition to having the right connection with the south-west, south-east and his south-south geo-political region. He is a fair-minded person and will be kind to all Nigerians, especially when he has repeatedly proven that has no religious discriminations.

He has weathered the expected crisis that popped up during his political career and has thus proven that he is able to absorb the pressure that comes with the job of the President. During this career so far, we have also noted him to be a man that always stands on the side of equity.

We will not end this briefing without touching on the feat that Mr. Amaechi has achieved with his laudable reforms and performance in the transport sector. If as a Minister he was able to translate President Buhari’s agenda to reality on the scale which he did one can only wonder the extent to which he will perform when given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of Nigeria.

It is on this note that we are calling on Mr. Rotimi Amaechi to enter the contest for the APC Presidential race with all the seriousness required for the task of continuing from where President Buhari’s tenure will end. He must ignore the antics of detractors that have been discouraging him from taking on this task.

We urge the APC to narrow its search for a presidential candidate to Rotimi Amaechi while urging the other aspirants to throw their support behind him.

