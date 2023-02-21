2023: Northern Christian eders endorse Peter Obi

*hail currency change policy, say it’s crucial to prevents votes buying

By Idibia Gabriel

National Christians Elders Forum (NCEF), has finally endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as her favourite presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The Forum also hailed the currency change policy of the current administration’s, saying it’s capable of preventing votes buying and engender election of competent leaders at both national and States level in the country’s next election.

The endorsement was contained in the deliberations and resolutions reached at the forum’s meeting, a communiqué dated 19th February 2023 and signed by Chairman and Secretary, Dr. Samuel Danjuma Gani and Bosun Emmanuel, has revealed.

“NCEF progressively considered and reviewed the state of the country as Nigeria prepares for decisive elections from February 2023.

“The Christian Elders assessed the state of preparedness of the country as well as the crucial need for Nigerians to vote into office competent, trustworthy, and capable leaders”, it stated.

The forum also thanked God for giving Nigeria another chance to peacefully conduct the next elections and resolved that federal government be commended for the step taking to curb vote buying in 2023 elections.

“These elections will afford Nigerians the opportunity to provide competent and capable leaders into national and state offices at the executive and legislative arms of government. The Elders pointed out that good leadership is indispensable to the well-being, peace, and prosperity of Nigerians.

“The Christian Elders commend the noticeable change in the attitude of many Nigerians towards the election of leaders for the country. From the North to the South, and from the East to the West, there is apparent shift from politics of religion and tribalism to endorsement of leaders based on merit and ability to perform.

“Nigerians are beginning to attach premium importance to capacity and integrity rather than the primordial emotional choices which afforded unqualified and incompetent people access to leadership positions.

“NCEF commends the Federal Government for taking steps to curb vote buying during the 2023 elections.

“While the policy of currency change has brought some inconvenience to the people, the long-term benefit should be appreciated. It is crucial that vote buying must be prevented at all costs to hinder unqualified and incapable persons from bribing their way into power.

READ ALSO: Academic Doctors are critical force in repositioning

“NCEF also calls on the Federal Government not to spare efforts to prevent violence during the elections. The reports that some regions are preparing to unleash violence during the elections should not be taken lightly.

“NCEF calls on all Nigerians to shun politics of religion and tribalism and vote people into offices based on capacity, ability, integrity, and good health. A sick country requires healthy leaders.

“In view of the foregoing, NCEF reiterates the call to all Nigerians that the next elections should be about national integration, national reconciliation and national unity that will lead to social, economic, and physical infrastructural development for the benefit of all and generations coming behind.

“In view of the need to ensure that democracy survives in Nigeria and the culture of corruption, incompetency, lawlessness, and impunity, which assailed the country in the past 24 years is eradicated, NCEF encourages Nigerians to THINK NEW.

“Nigeria requires new leaders, new methods, new policies, and new political parties. In view of the above for equity, justice, inclusiveness, and unity to produce the preferred future for Nigerians, National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) is endorsing Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the Presidential candidate to be voted for.

‘Finally, NCEF encourages all Nigerians of voting age to exercise their civic duty and ensure that they vote for capacity, competency, integrity, and good health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...