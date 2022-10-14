2023: Nigerians want a country that works – Atiku / Okowa spokesperson

By Tunde Opalana

Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu has said that Nigerians were not interested in wrangling within political parties but how to get the country back to working ways.

Aniagwu who said this while speaking on “Focus Nigeria” on AIT on Wednesday added that Nigerians were tired of the over seven years maladministration of the All Progressives Congress APC-led Federal Government.

He said the PDP’s Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta were committed in their quest to rescue, reset and rebuild Nigeria for the good of all citizens.

According to him, there is no crisis in the PDP but plurality of opinions among members which is guaranteed in every democratic governance.

“As a party we are looking up to our leader Atiku Abubakar to unite us as party and as a nation.

“Atiku’s quest to unite Nigerians is not just because of the votes but because it is an essential ingredient of what we want to do to solve the myriads of challenges facing the nation,”

Aniagwu who is also Delta State Commissioner for Information said the PDP was far different from the APC which had no regards for its members with dissenting views.

“You will recall how they were calling former Speaker Yakubu Dogara and former SGF, Babachir Lawal names for disagreeing with the party over same faith ticket.

“Those who disagreed with us in the PDP we granted them their democratic rights to express their opinion and we didn’t go ahead to cast aspersions on them.

“As a party we have acknowledged their concerns which is why Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees had to step down and we are appealing to them to allow us go into the elections as a united party and we will come back to resolve all the issues raised after winning the election by the grace of God and the help of Nigerians.

“Atiku is determined to move together with all stakeholders of the party and Nigerians in general because in unity we can resolve all the challenges facing us as a people,” he said.

He commended the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa-Ibom, Udom Emmanuel and other stakeholders of the party for the massive mobilisation at the party’s Campaign flag-off at Uyo.

He said the Uyo outing signposts the fact that the PDP meant business in its quest to rebuild the country and urged Nigerians to key into the rescue mission agenda for the good of the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...