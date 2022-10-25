2023: Nigeria will break up if APC wins – Obaseki

By Titus Akhigbe

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, warned that Nigeria will break up if the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, win the 2023 general election.

Obaseki spoke at the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in the state.

The Governor, who is Chairman, PDP Presidential Campaign Council Edo State, said no right-thinking person will vote in the APC and Tinubu in next February’s presidential election.

He said: “This will be an easy election for us if we campaign right because honestly our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigeria if we contemplate voting a government like APC.

“In fact like I said, God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break up, this country will fail but it has already failed because nobody has done the kind of damage the APC has done on this country. I don’t know how we will recover.

“My heart is beating. By the time President Atiku comes into power we will not be able to sleep but to work day and night. As I speak to you today, the debt of this country is going to 60 trillion. When are we going to get out of it? Every day, every month they are printing (money).”

“When I spoke more than a year ago, I did not know it was as bad as this.

“What they have done, what will happen to the naira, only God will help us. They have destroyed the basis of this country…

“They have threatened the existence of this country. And by the grace of God our candidate will win. We will bring back Nigeria, unify this country, we will reduce the differences we have.

“And we will begin to build our country to what God said it should be. This election is also very important for us in government, we cannot be in opposition again.”

He also took a swipe at Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying the supporters of the former Anambra State governor popularly known as “Obidients” will soon run out of steam.

Obaseki went further to expressed confidence in the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar whom he said has what it takes to get Nigeria back on the path of good governance.

While inaugurating the Council, he said: “We are going to win the presidency and the majority of the National Assembly seats. This election is going to be a different election. When myself and my deputy sought re-election, we brought a new order in election and that has become the new template in Nigeria today; a bottom – top approach and not top-bottom”.

He said the candidates are the risk bearers and that they should appoint their polling agents immediately and work with the council on strategies to adopt, adding: “Election has become scientific”.

READ ALSO: NARPOSD donates relief materials to flood-affected..

In his speech, Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, thanked leaders of the party for all the support so far and sued for more particularly in the coming months ahead of the general elections.

Members of the Edo State Campaign Management Council (SCMC) headed by Chief Osaro Idah are Timothy Osadolor, Duke Tenebe, Isaiah Osifo, Joe Okojie, Susan Otekpen, Gen. Airende Oribhabor, Paul Oyakhilome and Deputy Director Special duties, Victor Enoghama.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...