2023 Mock-UTME: JAMB directs candidates to print notification slips

By Doosuur Iwambe

The notification slips for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) optional Mock-UTME scheduled for Thursday March 30, 2023 will be ready for printing from Thursday, March 23, 2023.

This was disclosed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) in a statement by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB Head, Public Affairs and Protocol in Abuja on Thursday.

The exam body therfore directed all candidates for the Mock-UTME to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng and CLICK on 2023 Mock-UTME on the MENU button to print their slips after inputting their Registration Number.

The statement explained that the directive is only applicable to those candidates, who had indicated interest to take the mock examination.

According to the statement, the notification Slip would contain the Candidates’ Registration Number, Venue, Date, and Time of the Examination to enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination.

The statement read: “Candidates are also enjoined to be at their centres one hour before the examination for biometric verification.

“The Board also reiterated that the scheduled commencement time for the examination is sacrosanct. In addition, the Board restated its zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

“In the same vein, candidates are advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others.

“They are also warned to desist from the application of “laale” to do fancied drawings and paintings on their hands to avoid unnecessary interference with the whorls of their fingers which could impede biometric verification”.