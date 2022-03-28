2023: Middle Belt canvasses for endorsement of Tinubu as APC consensus presidential candidate

The Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard has called on stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress from the zone to adopt party national leader, Bola Tinubu, as its consensus presidential candidate.

The group said it settled for the former Lagos State Governor after a careful assessment of the aspirants, concluding that Tinubu is needed at this critical point in the nation’s existence.

The Middle Belt group made this known at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

In his address, the convener, Patriot Dauda Yakubu, said Tinubu is perfect for the job having displayed consistency, capacity and sagacity over the years.

Describing Tinubu as a bridge-builder, talent hunter and icon of democracy, Yakubu said the APC national leader has contributed immensely to the democratic ideals in the country right from the era of military rule.

He also said that the ex-governor is a detribalised Nigerian that knows no religion or ethnicity and believes in the country’s unity, peace and progress.

With Tinubu at the helms of affairs, the group added that Nigeria would be guaranteed socio-economic growth and development that would in “no small measures aid the translation of our hopes and aspirations into tangible realities”.

The Middle Belt youths, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to show solidarity with Tinubu.

Yakubu noted that the former governor “ presents a credible credential laced with experience, commitment, patriotism, and an unalloyed sincerity of heart and purpose, which would come in handy in setting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development”.

Read full statement below:

The leadership of the Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard welcomes you all to this press conference organized to advance the position of the Middle Belt region with regards to the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the country is once again on the curve where the country’s leadership would be elected through the ballot across the country. As concerned stakeholders in the scheme of things in the country, it is our emphasis now and always that as a people and a nation, we must get the leadership question right if we are desirous of sustainable growth and development.

The Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard, after a careful assessment of the various aspirants that have indicated an interest in the highest political office in the country, we wish to state in unequivocal terms that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu indeed is what the country needs in this critical point of our existence.

We have also carefully studied his numerous contributions to democratic ideals in the country right from the era of military rule in Nigeria and indeed found it worthy as that presidential material with the proper focus, capacity, and sagacity to lead this country come 2023.

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not new to us as his trademarks are replete in various sectors of our national life and paramount in the sustenance of our nascent democracy. He is a bridge-builder and a talent hunter, as evident during his tenure as the Executive Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

It is sufficient to mention that Lagos state experienced phenomenal growth and development under his astute leadership. It is also on record that he also identified and brought into reckoning some individuals who went ahead to become resourceful in their contributions to the country’s socio-economic development at large.

The Middle Belt region owes Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu a great deal of gratitude. It is on record that he was instrumental to many gains recorded in the region through his network of friends of like minds that consequently embraced his progressive leadership style of governance.

Our firm conviction that the history of progressive leadership in Nigeria would be incomplete without the mention of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His emphasis on putting the people first is indeed noteworthy and a necessity moving forward in the country’s leadership.

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a detribalized Nigeria that knows no religion or ethnicity; for him, it is neither east, west, south, nor north, but One Nigeria. And this much has resonated in the leadership template that has seen him building bridges across the country.

The Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard wishes to emphasize that as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections, the presidential aspiration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the right tonic needed to consolidate on our democratic journey towards the country of our dreams. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the icon of our democracy. As such, he fits the bill to govern this country come 2023.

As a result of this, we endorse Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the consensus presidential choice of the middle belt region come 2023. This endorsement is hinged on his impeccable track record and his unalloyed commitment towards sustainable growth and development in the country.

We are convinced that a Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency in Nigeria would guarantee socio-economic growth and development that would result in no small measures aid the translation of our hopes and aspirations into tangible realities.

We are using this medium to call on all well-meaning Nigerians to toe the line of the path of the Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard in endorsing Senator Ahmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu as presidential candidate come 2023.

We consider that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu indeed presents a credible credential laced with experience, commitment, patriotism, and an unalloyed sincerity of heart and purpose, which would come in handy in setting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development.

As members of the Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard, we believe that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to lead Nigeria, hence our unflinching support. We pledge to deploy all our members in the Middle Belt region in a sensitization drive towards the actualization of an aspiration for the common good of all Nigerians from all walks of life.

Nigerians must come alive to this unique opportunity presented through Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential aspiration. We must come to the reality that the issues at hand require that we get it right in leadership come 2023.

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man for the job. As such, it behoves us all to lend our support to a man that is committed and passionate about the development of our great country.

We thank you all for your time and attention.

God bless Nigeria

