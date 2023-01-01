Politics

2023: Let’s make it a year of our resounding victory -Babazango enjoins electorates

By Tom Garba

With a congratulatory note for crossing over to 2023 by an All progressives Congress (APC) hopeful House of Representatives (HoR) member, Honourable Abubakar Babazango (Abaza) to the electorates of Yola North, Yola South, and Girei Federal Constituency, he enjoined them to make it a year of a resounding victory.

Abaza the onus of reshaping their Destiny God has placed it in their right thumbs to change the course of their destinies.

According to him, 2023 is an electioneering year all hands must be on deck to make peace through their choices of who becomes their next leader to represent them at whatever level.

While cautioning them to be wary of money backs politicians who built on lies as a way of canvassing votes, he said his plans, thoughts, and passion for the federal constituency is a people-oriented representation embedded in the people’s policies of delivering dividends of democracy.

“I congratulate you all for making it to 2023, God’s love and mercy will surround you,” Abaza said

