2023: Leaked election document, opposition’s imagination- APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said leaked election document circulated in some media quarters described as ‘Leaked APC 2023 Election Document’ is imagination of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Recall that the opposition PDP had alleged that the ruling party voted N6.5 billion to fund schemes to sway the Nigeria electorate to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The APC in a statement on Monday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Barr Felix Morka said the party attention has been drawn to a document in circulation described as ‘leaked APC 2023 Election Document.’

He said: “Mischievously, the document alleged that our Party has voted a whooping N6.5trillion to fund schemes aimed at swaying the Nigerian electorate to support and vote for the Party and its Presidential Candidate in 2023.

“Ridiculously too, the document alleged that obscene amounts of money have been voted for outright vote-buying; compromising INEC staff; security operatives; judicial officers and other officials.

“The APC wishes to place firmly on record that the document is not of the Party. We neither authored nor own any such document, and it certainly did not emanate from our Party.

“Indubitably, the document is the handiwork of very sick elements of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a desperate quest for unmerited electoral advantage by attempting to smear our Party with wrong doing, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“In their zealous attempt to mudslingers, the document’s authors senselessly alleged that our Party proposes to apply nearly half of the country’s entire 2022 budget to buy votes.

“How in the world does a government operating a national budget of N17 trillion dole out N6.5trillion to rig elections? It clearly betrays the authors’ extreme ignorance of the complexity of the systems and processes for the appropriation and utilization of state funds,” the party stated.

Morka further buttressed that: “Our Party is focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians in hope that they will reciprocate by supporting and voting for our candidates come 2023 elections.

“We are a law abiding Party and have no need to engage in any fraud and electoral malpractice suggested in that worthless document.

“Only a party that is a masterful looter of the national treasury such as the PDP can even imagine another capable of engaging in the kinds of atrocious acts the document suggests.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard the document as sleazy propaganda for which the PDP has gained notoriety,” adding that, “the party remains committed to building an innovative system of free and credible elections as witnessed in the recently concluded Governorship elections in Ekiti state.”

