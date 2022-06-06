2023: Ken Nnamani withdraws from APC presidential race

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.

Nnamani announced his withdrawal during a meeting with journalists in Abuja on Monday, DailyTimes gathered.

The former lawmaker said: “In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allows for deliberation and introspection.

READ ALSO: Revamping health care centres to actualize…

“Therefore, I discontinue my aspiration and wish the party a successful primary and unity of purpose so that we can win the 2023 general elections.

“I will continue to engage with the party and its leadership to make sure that the ideas and values that I cherish and propagate find strong footing in the party administration and in public leadership after the election.”

Meanwhile, the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has announced Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as the party’s consensus candidate.

This is coming as the party begins its presidential primary election in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...