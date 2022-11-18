2023: I’ll address your grievances if elected, Tinubu assures Ndigbo

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, promised the people of the South-East geopolitical zone that if elected he would address their grievances and would not segregate in forming his government.

He stated this at a town hall meeting in Owerri while addressing South East stakeholders on his plans for the nation.

Tinubu who spoke on various issues said: “My government will hand over to Nigerians their tomorrow. We will run a forward government and not a backward government. I am one of you and your son. My mother was a market woman and a market leader, who thought me how to make money. She thought me patience and resilience.

“So, a simple technology code will be unveiled. We will bring a technology hub that will ease the difficulties in doing business. We are thinkers and doers. It does not take an atlas to archive it.

“It takes common sense to bring success to life. Our party and the progressive governors shall work a road for renewed hope. We shall establish industries and modernise the existing ones for production in places like Owerri and Aba.”

He continued: “My government will consist of people from every segment of the society and will discuss grievances. There will be no segregation. To unite the country, you have to keep your religion because it is your faith and how you want to worship your God.

“Let us prove to people who want us divided that we are smarter than them. Let us vote for progress. We have what it takes and we have brilliant people to move the country forward. If you are looking for the person to achieve it, here I am. We want you to be part of the future and not align yourself with excuses. If we put our heart into something we can do it, Let us stop complaining. We can do it; it is about a change of mindset and determination.”

Tinubu also promised to fight corruption and insecurity, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Earlier in his remark, the Chief Host and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said: “This is a town hall meeting for APC presidential candidate to interface and interact, with entrepreneurs, businessmen and women and low-income earners to know what their problems are and what he intends to do for South-East.

So, he will include them as part of what he has as programs of what he will do for the Igbo and Nigerians. Having listened to him, in Lagos, when he addressed the business community, he captured the details and we have been convinced that we have a presidential candidate who is ready to go.”

Adding his voice, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, said: “The South-East people are asking what is there for them. We are businessmen and some policies have rendered the South-East prostrate and these are the issues they want to be addressed. And again, in the South-East we will not live by religious sentiment, we will live by good governance.

“We have assured our people that based on the manifestos that we have great confidence in our presidential candidate that he will deliver. With the situation in the country, we need a businessman. So, we need that miracle you did in Lagos in 1999 to happen in Nigeria. Also, we believe you will unite the country and turn the country for the better.”

Speaking also, a former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, said: “Tinubu has already won the war; he is just in Imo State to come and thank our people in advance.”

The event was attended by the National leadership of the APC, led by the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, state chairmen of the APC in the South-East zone, and candidates of the party across the five states of the South-East zone among others.

