2023: Igbos in FCT urged to rally around APGA senatorial candidate

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

Igbo communities in the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been enjoined to rally round the FCT senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo (Ikenga Odaaopue) to enable the party secure the Senate seat during the 2023 general election.

The appeal was made by the Chairman of Igbo Traditional Rulers Council in the FCT and the nineteenth northern states, HRH Eze Uche Egenti, Eze-Udo 1 soon after conferring a traditional title on the candidate and five other dignitaries at his palace during an end of the year get-together organised by the monarch for the Igbo community in Abuja.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), one of the eighteen registered political parties, has lately shown strong presence and shocked many people in the Federal Capital Territory when it produced a chairman and several councillors in Gwagwalada Area Council in the FCT Chairmanship election of 2015.

In an interview with newsmen at the sideline of the all-night event which took place on Wednesday, the Vice Chairman of Igbo Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe [Dr.] Raymond Nwaawo, Eze-Ndigbo Zuba explained that the celebration was necessary to give thanks to Almighty God for the blessings of the outgoing year.

The traditional ruler, who spoke on behalf of Eze Egenti, also stated that Dr. Ezekwugo was honoured by the community with others to show appreciation for the politician’s contributions to the welfare of members of the Igbo community in Abuja.

“We gave him a chieftaincy title based on his pedigree and what he has been doing for the Igbo community here in Abuja and elsewhere. Igbos have a right to aspire to any position in this country like every other tribe. The title we gave to him was based on his services to Ndigbo,” Chief Raymond said.

In a brief interview, Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, who was honoured with the title of Dike Dioramma expressed gratitude for the honour and promised to do more for the community in the years ahead.

“I have other titles but this is the one I like best. This honour means a lot to me because it practically shows that my brothers and sisters in the FCT are solidly behind me and my candidacy for the senatorial seat. I am now sure that the people will come out enmass and vote for me and my party during the elections.

“God willing and we come out victorious, the palace and the people will be properly represented in the Senate and I will give people scholarship and create empowerment programmes for the widows and orphans in the society. We have a micro-enterprise package that we have arranged for the people,” Ezekwugo said.

He also called on voters to collect their PVCs and vote for APGA during the general election to enable Igbos have quality representation in the Federal Capital Territory.

