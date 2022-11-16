2023: I will build on Buhari’s achievements – Tinubu

By Benjamin Omoike with Agency reports

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he will build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years.

Tinubu stated this on Tuesday in Jos at the flag off of APC presidential campaign for 2023 general elections.

The APC presidential candidate said that Buhari performed well in the areas of infrastructure and laid solid foundation for development of agriculture and other sectors.

“We were insecure, we turned to retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and he embarked on rehabilitation recovery and redeeming of Nigeria.

“He started by destroying the terrorists’ flags systematically, tactically and frontally and today there are no flags of strange military colours in any of our local governments in Nigeria.

“Nigeria was sinking but Buhari pulled us out and said that Nigeria will not sink in his time and in the time of the APC,” he said.

He stated that Buhari superintended over a most fair and credible primary election that produced him as the flag bearer.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to good governance and fruits that it would bring to the people.

The presidential candidate stated that the 2023 general election “is a fight not to leave country to looters.

“We will never surrender to them to stop the efforts to clean the rot they left us in.

“We will assemble the best team to reverse the decay. We are determined to ensure that nobody will go to bed without food in their stomach.

“Buhari cares and we care too, instead of letting them distract us, we will follow our right path and ensure that we continue with the good work”.

Tinubu said that if elected, his administration would continue the oil exploration in all frontiers in the basins and develop commercial oil found in Gombe State and Lake Chad Basin.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate also promised to create opportunities for youths to achieve their potential if elected president in 2023.

Tinubu said that he was aware of the challenges youths were encountering but they would become a thing of the past when he becomes president.

“To the youth, we make a promise that today may be difficult but we will not let you down because you are our children and brothers.

“I am not a happy man, until I free you from the bondage of neglect and give you the skills, because I know you can do it,” he said.

He urged them to get their permanent voters cards, be determined, resilient and committed to elect him and APC candidates.

Tinubu thanked APC National Chairman Sen. Abdullahi Adamu for his sagacity in reviving the party.

According to him, many thought APC was dead but Adamu redirected the boat in the right direction.

“For the governors of our great party, I thank you for your solidarity and support at the commencement of this journey.

“Many doubted you at the beginning of the journey but you have proved them wrong with your commitment.

“For my hardworking Director General Simon Lalong who is one of you, I love his confidence and I told him no matter how short a man is, he will always see the sky,” he added.

Lalong in his remarks, said that candidates who flagged off their campaigns in Jos ended up winning the election.

“Mr President, Jos has produced Chief MKO Abiola and it was in Jos that we produced Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“It is not a coincidence that you have chosen Jos to flag off this campaign.

“Mr President you are going to produce a successor and that successor will produce another successor.

“We are going to have a two-third of senators, two-third of house representatives and members of houses of assembly,” he added.

The director-general assured Tinubu that all the campaign council members would strongly stand behind him to be elected.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari says he will work with All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders for the election of Sen. Ahmed Tinubu as his successor come 2023.

Buhari stated this in his brief speech at the flag off of APC presidential campaign on Tuesday in Jos.

“The party has taken a stand and we are going to support and campaign for him to be elected president of Nigeria.

“I am not going to read a long speech, I am here to hand over our party flag to him,” he said.

Sen. Abdullahi of Adamu, the APC National Chairman, said in his speech that the party was honoured to have the president attending the inauguration of the campaign in person.

Adamu said that Buhari’s presence showed his commitment to the party and all its candidates.

The chairman stated that Buhari’s achievements surpassed those of his predecessors in terms of infrastructure and other areas.

“I ask you all to stand up and applaud Buhari for a job well done.

“Our party has performed creditably well, we promise change and we delivered change,” he said.

He pointed out that the party flag as handed over to the candidate, was a symbol of authority to lead the party into 2023 general elections.

According to him, the flag is the banner of the party and must remain clean at all times.

“We must not do anything that will stain the banner. It will stain when we fail to be good ambassadors and faithful servants of the party.

“We stain the banner when we do things that negate free, fair and credible elections,” he emphasised.

He said that it would not do them any good if APC members failed to work hard for the success of the party.

Adamu further said that he understood that hard work and unity of purpose would produce the desired results for the party.

The chairman urged APC members not to relent saying “it is not over until it is over, until the trophy of victory is in our bag, we will not rest”.

He further urged party members to vote all APC candidates in the elections.

Adamu added that the party was in the race to win at all levels.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan assured Buhari and Tinubu that all National Assembly members were completely committed to supporting presidential candidate and his running mate.

Lawan said that the APC worked hard to elect more the 75 per cent its members to National Assembly so that the next president would enjoy robust relationship with the legislature.

