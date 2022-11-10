2023: I will beat Fintiri hands down -Adamawa SDP Guber candidate assures

By Tom Garba

The gubernatorial candidate of the social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, Dr Umar Ardo said is going to beat Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri hands down in the coming 2023 governorship polls.

He said Fintiri who is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate does not have what it takes to win the 2023 gubernatorial election as all the manipulative rigging mechanism by incumbent Governors has been eliminated by the use of elections comply technology and the introduction of the electoral act.

According to him Ahmadu didn’t have a wide suppose base of the people and he came as a Governor through a fructiferous circumstance that some key stakeholders felt that they don’t want the then APC government under Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow to continue because he was not able to manage his party internal crisis.

Other factor that aided Fintiri to win the 2019 election with a very slim margin as Ardo stated was the Senator Abdulaziz Nyako’s pulling out of APC and contested as governor, couple with the Villa interest in the Adamawa politics not that Fintiri was having any political might to defeat Bindow.

Ardo a vibrant and outspoken political figure Said his fourteen years of constant political struggles makes him a factor of winning election because Adamawa people are seeing him as the number one man to bring justice to the downtrodden and salvage the state from the hands of bad leaders.

“My testimony of fighting for human rights, the rule of law and justice is what made me an easy sell to the people of Adamawa state.

” With the removal of APC in the contest the politics of the state have been drawn to the side of the SDP against the PDP,. It’s all because I’m known to have a positive mindset for our people over the years.” Ardo said

He worried that Fintiri had done nothing, and the overhead bridges built by the present Government under his watch are not necessary, they only impoverished the state and the people of Adamawa are heavily paying the price through the brunt of massive loans collected.

He said the PDP government have failed under the leadership of Ahmadu by not conducting himself well in managing the affairs, resources of the state. Paying more in debt service over the commercial banks loans gotten than taking care of the welfare of the people.

Umar vowed is winning the 2023 election because Fintiri lost out with the ordinary voters and key stakeholders of the state. That the whole of Adamawa people are now seeing SDP as the saviour party available for a rescue mission because the party is the front runner that will win the election with a landslide margin.

Dr Umar during an interview with our Yola correspondent said there is nothing much special about an incumbent Governor if the people have lost confidence on him.

“I’m assuring you this I’m beating PDP hands down. If you care to know most of the political parties came to office through rigging and with the new electoral act, there is going to be no multiple voting, there is going to be no vote allocation, there is going to be no ballots stuffing and change of results, and all man rigging schemes have been eliminated by technology.

” These are some of the key reasons that made me to leave PDP to come and established myself in SDP, built it from the grassroots to where it’s today. I’m assuring you if it’s the people that will vote and their votes will count, there is no doubt in my mind, I will absolutely win this election. Incumbency will only be to your disadvantage because the state treasury is not in your hands. Besides it’s not only them that have the monopoly of funding, I have my little way of funding my campaigns and people are donating to this movement massively because they believe in my capacity and the state is in dire need of better leadership.” He stated

Ardo who many described as a principled and an ideological dogged fighter said the state is badly indebted and despite how the state it is well endowed with mineral resources the leaders could not use their foresight to generate income for the state.

Umar blamed both PDP and APC parties for disappointing Nigerians because since 1999 they held sway ruling the country, but the only inflict Nigerians with all forms of insecurity ranging from the banditry, the kidnapping, the insurgency and the Yan Shila killer Boys in Adamawa state we are witnessing today. High inflation and low cost of living are all the bad features of the PDP and APC governments on Nigerians.

“These parties have nothing to tell Nigerians, SDP have came right on time to give the best leadership in Adamawa, and is going to be the one to deliver the best government because people have seen through them and they have nothing to say to the people again.

Umar said: ” our people are desperate and they are looking for viable alternative and SDP happened to come to be the viable alternative, we have come at the right time, the right people to write the wrongs. So it’s a square peck in a square hole.

He continued to say that he will be running a corrupt free government because is not corrupt and will never allow anyone to steal from the Treasury of the state.

Vowed to harness both the human and natural resources to build a model state from the old Adamawa as the state is well endowed with resources that can make it revenue independent.

” To hell with their federal government allocation through the sells of petroleum resources, Adamawa can fund itself and we don’t need a kobo from the federal government to do that under my government.

“Because I’m not corrupt, I will not steal ten kobo, and I will not allow anybody to steal a penny in from the system.”

The PDP organizing Secretary of the state, Alhaji Hamza Madagali in his response said Ardo is a joker of the ember month who thinks winning election is gotten from media propaganda.

He bet that the 2023 will give Ardo a shock of his life as there are no basis to put an argument refuting his claims of beating Fintiri hands down.

“Adamawa people are willing to vote Fintiri again and again because is working , this I assure you without thinking twice. We are moving, Fintiri is working, his secured votes to win the election are in tact. Till then, we shall all laugh or regret who shall win or who shall loss.” Hamza said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...