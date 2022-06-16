2023: Gbajabiamila explains why some lawmakers couldn’t return

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has explained reasons why many House members couldn’t make it back to the House from their different constituencies saying that they lost tickets of their parties because of delegate system, which turned out to be the reality.

DailyTimes investigations revealed that over 100 out of the 360 members of the House of Representatives lost their parties’ tickets at the just concluded primary election.

The speaker also, said many members lost because they were not even given fair shot, though they were good legislators who could contribute to national development.

Gbajabiamika made these observations in his remarks to welcome the lawmakers to a resumed plenary after the suspension of sittings to enable lawmakers participate in the primary election of their parties adding that when the legislators fought for direct primaries as the only method of nomination in the Electoral Act, 2022 they knew exactly what they were saying.

“It pains me deeply, that the process has gone this way. We will continue to push and fight for our members, for democracy, the institution and this country.

“I have experienced political loss. And I can speak to the feelings of loss and disappointment that arise as a result. From that experience, I wish to share with you the everlasting truth that none of us is defined by the outcome of any election at any time.

“What defines us before God and our fellow men is what we do in the time we have in public office and on earth. We are judged on earth and after by the work of our hands, quality of our service, content of our character and passion of our convictions. These are the things that matter most and will count in the fullness of time.

“I make bold to say here that the legislature has once again suffered losses. The loss really is not for members who lost, it is a loss to democracy, to the institution and to the country. If it means anything, I know and I am aware that many of our members did not lose their primaries because they were rejected by their constituents.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack celestial church in Ogun, kidnap two

“Therefore, I enjoin you all to set aside your feelings about recent electoral experiences to focus on serving the mandate we still have. Whereas in the past, the start of the electoral calendar marked the end of governance as a priority, that will not be the case in this 9th Assembly.

“Our term in office does not end till next year. Until the moment it does, until the last minute of the final hour, we will do the people’s work and serve their interests. That is the oath we swore and the commitment we will live up to, come what may,” Gbajabiamika stated.

He said the Electoral Act, 2022 which is amongst the most significant legislation passed in this 9th Assembly and lawmakers have already begun to witness its implementation and draw lessons that will guide future reform.

“Honourable colleagues, we must never forget that our work here is consequential. When we get it right, we can vastly improve lives and circumstances of our people. And when we fall short, our country is poorer for it.

“It is necessary to note that the process by which the Electoral Act became law has highlighted valuable lessons we will do well to take cognisance of. These lessons should inform and motivate us to improve the National Assembly’s law-making process.

Gbajabiamila stated that between now and the general elections, the lawmakers have to resolve, devote their minds and energy to pressing concerns of governance.

This, he said; “is what the people who sent us to the National Assembly expect of us at this time when the country has various significant challenges to contend with,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...