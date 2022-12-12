2023: Expect unprecedented turnaround, if elected, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Sen. Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), has promised Nigerians unprecedented turnaround in the nation’s socioeconomic and political areas from his government, if elected.

Tinubu made the promise on Sunday in Ibadan at a Town Hall Meeting with Muslim Leaders drawn from the six states in the South-West zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, was accompanied by some prominent APC leaders and candidates in the state.

Tinubu said he was a candidate of all ethnic and religious groups, adding that his administration would unite the country.

The presidential candidate said that, if elected, his administration would fix power problem.

Tinubu said that power alone, when fixed, would solve a lot of problems ranging from unemployment, poverty and the dwindling economic fortunes.

“Many years back, we started the heron project in Lagos, but they didn’t allow it. We will bring it back and set the economy on track,” he said.

The presidential candidate, also pledged that he would ensure that there would be no industrial action in the nation’s tertiary institutions, promising to pay the West African Senior School Certificate Education (WASSCE) fees.

Tinubu described Nigeria as a great country blessed with enormous resources, promising to deploy his expertise in the management of the nation’s resources.

The former governor said that he was the most competent of all the presidential candidates and with track records, urging them to vote en masse for him.

Tinubu, who recalled how he got the party’s ticket through the support from all tribes, promised to be a president for all.

He, also called on religious leaders to pray for his victory in the election, pledging to govern with the fear of God.

Commenting, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, urged the people to vote Tinubu based on his competence and track records.

Hamzat explained how Tinubu increased the Lagos State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N600 million to over N50 billion, saying that civil servants in Lagos were getting wardrobe allowance.

He said Tinubu had explained in his manifesto “Renewed Hope” how he would tackle unemployment, increase revenue and provide quality healthcare services.

Also, Sen. Teslim Folarin, the APC Governorship candidate in Oyo State, appreciated Islamic leaders in the region for organising the interactive session.

Folarin appealed to them to ensure Tinubu and all APC candidates emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.

“We have brought you a sellable candidate, who understands governance. We did not bring him here because he is a Muslim, but for his competence and track record,” he said.

Also, Dimeji Bankole, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, called on the people to vote for Tinubu.

