2023 Elections: Royal Father sues for peace

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The people of Ndokwa Nation have been urged to maintain peace and order and shun any act of violence during the forth-coming general elections.

This called was made by the traditional ruler (Oduosa) of Utagbe-Ogbe Kingdom in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty Nzeuku Isaac Obi, while addressing leaders of the Utagbe-Ogbe youths in his palace at Kwale on Wednesday

The traditional ruler cautioned youths against any form of electoral and political violence, adding that they should not allow themselves to be used by politicians for their selfish interest.

He said that Utagbe-Ogbe kingdom and his subjects were peaceful and law abiding, adding that he would not accept a situation where the youths would allow politicians to use them to turn his kingdom into a battle ground for their selfish reasons.

While commending the youth leaders for their peaceful disposition in handling their affairs in the kingdom, the Oduosa urged them to always maintain the peace.

The Utagbe-Ogbe monarch pointed out that he was mostly concerned about the safety, security and development of the kingdom, his subjects and other residents and asked the youth leaders to join hands with him to move the kingdom forward.

Responding, the Utagbe-Ogbe Youth President, Mr. Friday Osanebi, thanked the royal father for his fatherly advice, adding that the youths would ensure that peace and orderliness prevailed during the forth- coming general elections in the area.

