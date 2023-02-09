2023 Elections: At last, FG bows to pressure, orders closure of universities

*As mixed reactions trails decision to shut down schools

By Doosuur Iwambe

At last, the Federal Government has directed the closure of universities across the country for three weeks for the conduct of the coming elections.

This development is coming about one month after the House of Representatives, parents and other key stakeholders members in the education sector asked the federal government to shut down tertiary education institutions to allow students to participate in the general elections.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) made this disclosure in a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres on Thursday.

The NUC deputy executive secretary (administration), Chris Maiyaki who signed the letter on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission’s Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed noted that the directive followed an order by Adamu Adamu, the minister of education.

Maiyaki said all universities in the country are to be shut from February 22 to March 14 to allow students to participate in the general election.

“As vice-chancellors of all universities and directors/ Chief Executive of inter university centres are quite aware, the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday 25 February 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday 11 March 2023 for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu has, following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between February 22, and March 14, 2023.

“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors, as well as Directors/Chief Executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22 February 2023 to Tuesday 14 March 2023.

“Please, accept the renewed assurances of the Executive Secretary’s highest regards for our understanding and unwavering cooperation.”

Daily Times recalls that the House of Representatives had asked the federal government to shut down tertiary education institutions to allow students to participate in the general elections.

The House asked the National Universities Commission, the National Board for Technical Education, the National Commission for Colleges of Education, and the Federal Ministry of Education to direct all tertiary institutions to suspend academic activities during the period of elections.

Also, the lower chamber resolved that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should make special arrangements for students to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion moved by Ibrahim Tukura (APC, Kebbi) on Thursday during plenary.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for 25 February, while the governorship and Houses of Assembly are billed for 11 March.

Moving the motion, Tukura said 3.8 million of the newly registered voters are students, accounting for “40.8 per cent of the total number of newly registered voters.”

He added that “these students who constitute 40.8 per cent of the newly registered voters, have their polling units sited in states outside their campuses, thereby necessitating travelling outside their respective institutions to vote in the 2023 elections.”

Tukura said the mode of distribution of the PVCs also affects students. He, therefore, called for a special PVC collection for students.

“The students are busy with academic activities and the Independent National Electoral Commission is engaged in distributing PVCs at the wards across the 774 Local Government Areas of the federation which deprives students of the opportunity to collect their PVCs,” he said.

Consequently, the House directed the Committees on Tertiary Education and Electoral Matters to liaise with the agencies to facilitate the process and report back to the House within one week.

When it was put to question by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in support of the motion.

In the meantime, reactions are already trailing government decision to shut down schools by government. While said it was a welcome development, some lamented that it was not fair to close down school just for the purpose of the election.

According to Evelyn Asebe, a civil servant residing in the FCT, ” Tension is already rising due to the hunger and hardship latest development had subjected Nigerians to. Any little thing now will spike crises. Its better for our children to be safe at home.

“Even though no where is no longer safe in the country, its better for our children to be with us at home”, she said.

For his part, a business man that deals with car spare parts, Onyebuchi Onwalata lamented that it was not fair to send children at home again after they were locked up for over one year year due to ASUU strike.

“To me, it’s not fair. Government should have a rethink”, Onwalata lamented.

