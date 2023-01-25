2023 elections: All police officers due for retirement must go- PSC

.Says there won’t be vacuum in Police hierarchy with touted retirement of hundreds of senior officers

By Andrew Orolua

The Police Service Commission, PSC, said on Tuesday that all police officers due for retirement must proceed on retirement as “there is an institutional succession plan in Nigeria Police.”

A statement signed by Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations PSC, assured Nigerians that there can never be any leadership vacuum in the NPF and the exit of those due for retirement would not affect elections’ security.

PSC is the statutory Government Executive Body with the Constitutional mandate to recruit, promote, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding offices in the Nigeria Police Force, except the Inspector General of Police.

It said the Commission has watched with keen interest the conversation in the Media on whether retiring senior Police Officers’ tenure should be elongated or not and whether such retirements would affect the 2023 election security.

Rising from a Management Meeting on Monday, January 23rd 2023 in Abuja, the Commission said “the on-going campaign for the extension of the tenures of some Deputy Inspectors General, DIGs, Assistant Inspectors General, AIGs, Commissioners, CPs and other senior Police Officers was an unnecessary distraction and an affront on all the existing laws in the country guiding entry and exit in the public service.”

The Commission took a decision that it will not extend the tenures of the retiring senior Police Officers, stressing that even when requested, it cannot do so as it is against all existing laws, Police Act, Police Service Commission Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It noted that the Police have capable men and women who should be encouraged to step into the vacancies that would be created by the exiting Officers.

It assured Nigerians that there is an institutional succession plan in the Nigeria Police Force especially with the current injection of 10,000 Constables and several other thousands of cadet ASPs from the Police Academy every year.

The Commission assured Nigerians that there will be no vacuum in the hierarchy of the Police with the touted retirement of hundreds of senior Police Officers.

It took a decision to rigidly uphold the provisions of the law which stipulates that a serving public Officer, whether in the Police or in any other Government Agency, must exit the service at the age of 60 or having served for a period of 35 years.

The Commission said it would not encourage the subversion of the laws guiding entry and exit in to the Nigeria Public Service, adding that the retiring senior Police Officers are not indispensable and that their exit would not in any way or manner affect the success of the 2023 general election.

