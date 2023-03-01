2023 elections: Abuja natives threaten to withdraw support for non-indigenes

BY UKPONO UKPONG

As a fallout to the just conducted general elections in the nation’s capital, the Abuja natives have threatened to withdraw their supports for non-indigenes in all electoral activities.

Arising from an emergency meeting held yesterday in Abuja, the FCT indigenous peoples said that they were miffed by a conspiracy by other Nigerians they have solidly stood behind and supported for electoral and other positions in the nation’s capital.

The Abuja natives made their position known under the aegis of the Coalition of FCT indigenes and Stakeholders Forum.

Coordinator of the Forum, Comrade Habakkuk Lukman while disclosing this to some, journalists after the meeting lamented that the only seat they have at the National Assembly has been taken away from them through “election conspiracy and rigging” by other Nigerians, especially the Igbos.

“We will direct all indigenous communities to withdraw all support being enjoyed by none indigenes, exepciially the Igbos whom we have lived with peacefully, but sadly, they went ahead to conspire and vote against the only indigenous seat we have at the National Assembly during Saturday 2023 general elections”, he decried.

Threatening to show the other side of their character to none indigenes, the FCT original inhabitants added that they have “accommodated them for years, and given them all the necessary protection over the years, ranging from the rampant demolition by the FCDA.

“In the history of Nigeria, no state has accommodated the Igbos more than we have done. We have treated them like part of us and most of their children were born here, and in some cases, we even inter marry ourselves, but they did not consider it.

“They mobilized themselves and want to collect the only seat we are having at the National Assembly without considering our plight”, he cried out.

Though the Coordinator did not name names, it could not have been unconnected with the upset in the FCT Senate, where Ireti Kingibe of Labour Party (LP) defeated the incumbent Sen. Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

