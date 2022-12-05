2023 Elections, a turning point for Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says the 2023 general elections should be a turning point for Nigeria, warning that voting candidates based on emotions will be destructive.

“If Nigeria is ready to get it right, the 2023 elections should be a turning point. We should not go for emotion that will destroy us,” Obasanjo said, according to a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi.

The former President spoke at the weekend during a visit by the leadership of the apex socio-cultural group in Tiv land of Benue State, Mzough U Tiv to his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo said he is in support for the change of the leadership of the country from the North to the South, while the Middle-Belt region should continue to advocate for rotational presidency for the country.

He enjoined Nigerians to see the country as for all “to save it and restore to what God has created it to be”.

The octogenarian also declared that with the growing population of the country, the oil and gas sector can no longer feed the nation.

“Only farming and agric business could tackle the nation’s growing population. Farming and agric business is what will feed the nation,” Obasanjo stated.

He called on the Tiv people to focus on farming and agriculture business, stressing that he had put the experience of having his farm burnt in Benue behind him, as he hinted of having an industry established in the state next year.

