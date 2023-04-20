2023 Election: Wait for another election Olori tells Atiku, Obi, others

By Nosa Àkeñzua

An elder stateman and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Morison Olori has called on the presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi to withdraw their case from court and wait for 2027 general election.

The business tycoon and politician made the call in Ughelli while reacting to the ongoing Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to him, the presidential election held on February 25 was adjudged as the most available and fair election in Nigeria devoid of violence in the recent time.

While urging the duo of Atiku and Obi to accept defeat and join forces with the president-elect to build a new Nigeria, he expressed implicitly confidence in Asiwaju Alhmed Tinubu wealth of experience to transform to the country.

“I want the presidential candidates of People Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Congress, (LP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Mr. Peter Obi respectively to cease all their court cases against the president-elect and wait for the 2027 general election.

” The presidential election is adjudged is the most fair, free and devoid of violence by both international and national communities and the president-elect satisfied all requirements to be the president of the country having scored the highest votes”.

Olori called on all Nigerians a cross political lines to join force with the president-elect to build the new Nigeria we are rating for. He appealed.

