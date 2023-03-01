2023 Election: NBC warns broadcast stations over violation of ethics

By Tom Okpe

The National Broadcasting Commission, (NBC) has reminded all broadcasters covering and reporting the 2023 General Elections to endeavor to abide with provisions of the Extant Electoral Law(s), Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

The Commission’s Director General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, observed that some Guests on Broadcast stations are making volatile allusions, capable of causing unrest in the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Code admonished broadcasters in the following Sections; 5.3.3(k), not use any vote obtained at a polling station or from an exit poll to project or speculate on the chances of a candidate;

5.3.3 (l), relay election results or declaration of the winner only as announced by the authorized electoral officer for the election.

“The NBC ACT CAP N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004, also prescribes, in the third Schedule 12 (6) that, “A licensee shall be responsible for the content of the Station’s Broadcast.”

READ ALSO: APGA accused of working to subvert victory of Ogbaru.

The Commission, while reminding all broadcast stations by this release that they have a duty to promote sustainable democracy in Nigeria, also warns that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to any erring station that operates outside the confines of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The Commission enjoins all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their platforms and facilities to be used for the broadcast of contents that may lead to breakdown of law and order.

“Therefore, Broadcasters shall perform the role of peace agents by adhering to the principles of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality,” Ilelah stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...