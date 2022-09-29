2023 election may make or break Nigeria, Obasanjo warns

By Abiodun Taiwo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that the 2023 general election may make or break the country if “we do not watch it.”

Obasanjo said this when the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, warned that politicians are capable of wreaking havoc which could make or break the country if leaders fail to watch it.

He said: “In the next election if we do not watch it, it may make or break Nigeria. And I pray that it will make Nigeria.

“If you stand on the truth, you stand for justice and equity, it is then that politicians will not be able to mess us around and I will say it with all sense of responsibility now if we do not watch it, the politicians will wreak this country and we will all regret it.

“And where can we look for salvation, that is where you religious leaders have a significant role to play.

“I think it’s the mistake of the past that we say politics is not for the righteous. Now, if we take the righteous away from politics, and we leave politics to the unrighteous, the unrighteous will smear the righteous with the unrighteousness that they will carry into politics and will have nowhere to go.”

The former President called on religious leaders in the country not to allow politicians with no fear of God to wreak Nigeria, noting that if such is allowed to happen, the entire country would regret it.

He commended the CAN president, saying the Sultan of Sokoto had spoken well of him personally.

“I must say, I am impressed. With you and Sultan (who is already singing your praises) you can both make a turn-around. You can work together,” the former president said.

He further stated that for having both Sultan of Sokoto and the CAN President already on the same page, “maybe our politicians will listen, and if our politicians don’t listen, may be our people will listen.”

Earlier, the CAN President commended Obasanjo for his role in turning around the Christian faith in the country, asserting that he has made valid contributions to Christianity in Nigeria.

He said: “In 1976, CAN was formed in Baba’s time as Head of State in 1976. Likewise, NIREC was also established in his time as the President in 1999.

“On the political sector, you set up the National Political Reform Conference, which I am privilege to be a delegate, representing the Christian faith. These were the few I could remember as I was planning for this visit.

“Baba, you have played important roles in the political history of Nigeria and Africa, particularly your current role in the Horn of Africa, where the task is to ensure peace in the region. These are no doubt, valid contributions to Christianity.”

On Obasanjo’s task, Okoh hinted that it was among the resolutions reached at the Inter-Religious Council meeting held in Lagos recently.

He said the Council had resolved “not to leave the political space to the politicians, that the religious leaders must get involved, not to be partisan, but, must give leadership to make sure that the values of our religion are brought to the space to help us to live in peace and work for the unity of the nation, including fighting for justice. We are committed to the call Baba made.”

The CAN President said he was excited by the visit, “and I can see it, that it is coming from his heart. He has the passion and definitely, we are not going to take it for granted,” Okoh said in an interview.

On the Okoh’s entourage was the CAN Assistant General Secretary, Apostle Abiodun Sanyaolu, South West Chairman, His Grace, Elder Adeaga, Ogun and Lagos and States CAN Chairmen, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya (who also represented Bishop Francis Wale Oke) and Bishop Stephen T. Adegbite.

Others were Ven. Emmanuel Alamajo, Ven. Emmanuel Nnana, Ven. Joseph and the Personal Assistant to the CAN President, Dr Victor Ivoke.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...