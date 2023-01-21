2023: CNNC urges Christians to unite, elect God-fearing leaders

BY SAMUEL LUKA

The Bauchi State Chairman of Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC), Dr. Timothy Ishaya Gwami made the call when he led the group to a Voter Sensitisation Campaign in Tafawa Balewa Town yesterday.

Barely weeks ahead of the February and March general elections in Nigeria, Christians in the country have been urged to unite in order to elect God-fearing leaders that would ensure good governance in the country irrespective of religion, party, regional or tribal differences.

According to him, Christians, especially in Bauchi state should be proactive by obtaining their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), adding that the task of ensuring good leadership should be seen as a responsibility by the followers of Jesus Christ.

Dr. Timothy Gwami, noted that voting the rightful candidates to occupy various positions in the forthcoming general elections without considering their political party, gender or religion will foster peace and development in the nation.

The Chairman who thanked Church leadership at various levels for remaining fervent in their prayers ahead of the elections, expressed optimism that the next administration will do the needful in the areas of peace and security, provision of job opportunities to the teaming youths, among others.

While urging parents to always monitor their Children, Dr. Timothy advised the youth not to involve themselves in thuggery, cultism and electoral violence which he said will worsen the situation in the country.

He charged all political parties to prepared toward signing peace accord at the state levels so as to give confidence to the electorates to decide who to vote for based on Character, competence as well as fear of God.

Dr. Timothy charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful and credible conduct of the elections.

