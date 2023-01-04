2023: Clark endorses Obi for president

Elder statesman and Ijaw Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has endorsed Peter Obi of the Labout Party (LP) as his preferred candidate for Feb. 25 presidential poll.

Clark said this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, saying that Nigeria needed a leader who was transparent and well educated and that Obi fitted into that description.

“Given Obi’s sound educational background, distinguished antecedent in professional life and track record as one of the most outstanding governors Nigeria has ever produced, Obi is eminently qualified to lead this country as President,” he said.

READ ALSO: Diri signs N389.37 2023 appropriation, contributory

Clark said that the vision statement shared by the LP presidential candidate at a recent meeting with the National Leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) as it related to making Nigeria more productive was commendable.

“That his restated commitment to restructuring and devolution of power will promote harmony, peaceful coexistence among states and constituent parts of the country is commendable,” he said.

He also described Obi and and his running mate Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmad as a phenomenal team if elected.

Clark, also the leader of PANDEF, equally requested the leadership of the forum to consult with their members at states, local governments and Diaspora levels to take further steps in supporting Obi.

“I also call on all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious and even political backgrounds to vote Obi without hesitation, as he is our best hope of a new Nigeria of peace, stability and progress,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had also endorsed Obi for 2023 poll.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...