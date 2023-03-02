2023: Bwacha blasts Ishaku, says Gov didn’t develop Taraba

BY OKERAFOR ATHANATIUS

The All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for March 11 polls in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has pledged to develop the state if given the mandate to serve as Governor.

Bwacha, who accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led government under Governor Darius Ishaku for failing to develop the State despite putting in a period of eight (8) years noted that his administration will focus on both economic and rural development of the State.

He stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters in Zing town of Zing Local Government Area of the state during an official flagg-off of his Campaign in the area.

“Taraba State has been engulfed by lack of development occasioned by poor leadership, it is time to change the narratives”.

“My administration if elected will also focus on security, harnessing the Agricultural potentials of the State and Youth Empowerment across the State”, he assured..

According to him, it was time for the people of Taraba State to enjoy the dividends of democracy, stressing that it was only the APC that can make things happen.

The Governorship hopeful further charged the people not to be deceived by distractors that APC has no Governorship Candidate in the State.

“I am the legitimate Governorship Candidate of APC in Taraba State, a position which I earned after the Party’s primary election conducted by the officials of APC National Secretariat, Abuja and monitored by INEC.

“Some other authorities were present and can attest to the fact that I emerged the winner of the said Primary election”, he said.

Speaking at the Campaign Rally, the Taraba State Chairman, APC, Bar. Ibrahim Tukur El-sudi, said the ruling People Democratic Party PDP in the State have so far divided the people of the State across ethnic and religious line noting that the everything have gone wrong with the people of the State.

El-Sudi however, pleaded with the people of the State to come out en- masse on the 11th March 2023 to vote for Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as Governor of Taraba State.

