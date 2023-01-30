2023: Atiku Receives Delta youth coalition DYC’s Merit Awards For deepening Nigeria’s Democratic Process

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Presidential Candidate has received a merit award ( Capacity on Nation building) for his contributions towards “Deepening Democratic Process” in the country since 1999 by the leadership of Delta Youth Coalition.

The group led by its President-General, Comrade Chibuzor Agunwa urged Atiku to uphold the principles of good governance, youths inclusion and nation building if elected, emerges victorious this year’s 2023 general elections to govern Nigeria.

The President-General of Delta Youth Coalition, leadership of DYC led by Comrade Chibuzor Agunwa on January 24, 2023 soon after the rally in a party organized to celebrate the 2023 Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar after the Party’s PDP Presidential Rally held recently at Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba, Delta State capital.

Atiku Abubakar has commended the leadership of Delta Youth Coalition, DYC as he gladly received merit awards of good governance to had deepened democratic process in Nigeria. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar while receiving the merits award, stated that he is overwhelmed by DYC’s merit awards to him, which he said attested to his leadership capability.

Delta Youth Coalition is a Socio-political pressure group with foremost formidable structures in the 25 LGAs of Delta State and beyond that had lived in line with its major objectives of protecting the interest of citizens; advocated for grassroots political participation, Youths, Women empowerment and development, PVCs registration and collection sensitization; help elect good leadership that will bring the actualization of good Democratic governance to citizens and promote grassroots development.

DYC leadership stated that, Atiku Abubakar “has made impact since the inception democracy in Nigeria; the positive role he played to promote and solidify democracy in Nigeria as far back as 1999-2007 as former Vice President to H.E Gen Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Atiku Abubakar as the 2023 presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as part of his manifestos had pledged to restore Nigeria’s fractured unity, ensure more Youths and Women Inclusion in governance, restructure the country’s political system, ensure Government of National unity, improve security situations in the country, support resource control, establishment of State Police, institute reforms and strengthen anti-corruption agencies in the country, promote private sector participation in development and others so numerous to mention but a few in his 2023 policy documents.”

While presenting the merit awards recently to Atiku Abubakar in Asaba, DYC boss stated: “Let it be written on marble today 24th January, 2023 that the Delta Youth Coalition, an advocate of good governance has awarded you, His Excellency an “Award of Capacity on Nation Building”. This award is recorded for posterity”.

“We believe when elected come February 25, 2023 you shall have more course to show more glaring capacity and make Nigeria great again. Award of this nature comes ones in two years in our organization. So we are hopeful you will demonstrate the attitude on good governance and synergize with the Youths in your administration”.

“We are presenting to you an award that describe your personality in good governance, integrity, uniqueness, rectitude, probity and ability of translating good sense of belonging among the Youths to enjoy the dividends of democracy and inclusiveness in government. I’m extremely pleased to recognize and mention that the contributions of everyone of us present has borne fruit and given us sense of belonging. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, DYC Boss, Comrade Chibuzor Agunwa stated finally.

READ ALSO: Our mission is to keep air passengers busy with smiles.

Atiku Abubakar who expressed optimism on his good governance capacity merit awards by DYC restated his commitment to more youth inclusion in his administration if elected in this year’s 2023 general elections. He said: “‘I’m overwhelmed with this awards given to me by the leadership of DYC. I reaffirmed ones again that, citizens to hold me accountable if I fail to deliver my social contract with Nigerians”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...