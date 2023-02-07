2023: Atiku pledges actualisation of oil activities in Bauchi, Gombe

BY SAMUEL LUKA

Former Nigeria’s Vice President and the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to, if given the mandate, ensure the actualisation of oil drilling activities in Bauchi and neighbouring Gombe State.

Atiku stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd that have gathered to listen to the messages of hope from his campaign train at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa memorial stadium Bauchi on Tuesday.

The PDP presidential candidate also promised to inject adequate funds for the empowerment of teaming unemployed youth and women to curb restiveness and other forms of anti-social behaviour across the country.

According to him, transporting the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has a plan to revive the rail lines that connected the Northeast Subregion with other parts of the country.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.

Earlier on, Governor Bala Mohammed, who noted that Bauchi belongs to the PDP, expressed optimism that all the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

On his part, the National chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu said that the party’s Presidential Candidate has all the required experience to pilot the affairs of the country.

He said, if voted into power, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s led PDP government would correct the misdeeds of previous administrations.

