2023: APC will win in a free contest- Adamu

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has stated that the party is sure of victory in the 2023 general elections which will be held in a fair and just manner.

The party national chairman made this revelation at the party Secretariat, Buhari House on Wednesday while receiving the Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska in his office.

He also said with the massive support the party enjoyed from over 43 million Nigerians, there was no way the party will lose the 2023 elections.

The Polish Ambassador who was visiting the Chairman after the successful special national convention which produced a presidential flag-bearer for the party, had earlier congratulated him on his election as chairman noting that her country was interested in political developments within Nigeria and would like to see a peaceful transition to another president after the tenure of President Buhari.

She also called for the APC to create opportunities for women and young persons to participate in the political terrain.

“Poland looks forward to improved bilateral diplomatic relations between both countries but particularly in improved economic relations.

“We understand and sympathize with the challenges Nigeria is facing especially in the area of security, stating that; “we as a nation had gone through similar challenges in the past.”

She therefore, hoped that the visit will be another layer of constructive relationship between Poland and Nigeria.

Adamu, in his remarks pointed that the party was conscious of the effects of developments in Nigeria on other African countries believing that the party was therefore, “prepared to conduct itself at the next elections according to international best practices.

“Because of the opportunities created by the APC, a woman gubernatorial candidate had emerged from the party in conservative northern Nigeria,” Adamu noted.

The former Nassarawa State Governor called for Poland and the international community to show more understanding about Nigeria’s challenges and electoral history, adding; “Nigeria is a developing democratic nation and lessons are being learnt in electoral processes.”

He pledging that the APC will continue to do everything possible, to advance democratic practice in the country.

