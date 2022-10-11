2023: APC shying away from Buhari’s records – Aniagwu

By Tunde Opalana

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was running away from campaigning with President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements because it plunged Nigerians into deeper hunger and poverty.

Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign, Mr Charles Aniagwu has said.

He said that the Buhari – led APC administration has destroyed virtually all the building blocks erected by the PDP prior to 2015 when the party took over the reins of governance.

This, he said, has made the APC as a party, hamstrung to campaign for it’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statementon Tuesday, Aniagwu said that the APC presidential candidate and his handlers were always referring to Lagos in their campaigns because the party had failed Nigerians on their campaign promises.

He lampooned the APC for using Lagos as benchmark for their campaign, adding that Lagos wasn’t functioning well for the citizens.

“The PDP’s 16years record is attractive enough to run on because things were much better in 2015 than they are now and you could see that those contesting on the platform of the ruling party APC are so scared of mentioning their achievements.

“Each time they talk they take you to Lagos, a Lagos that is not even functioning well in the first place.

“But on the basis of what we did even in the first 16 years, we don’t have to run away from it and I can tell you that we liberalized the telecoms sector, pension reforms, banking consolidation, and setting up a number of institutions to fight corruption, EFCC, ICPC, Due Process Office and many more.

“In that 16 years we ensured that Nigerians were united but in the last 7 years under the APC, those things that put us together have been so bastardiszed.

“We are very proud of running on our records and Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Dr Ifeanyi Okowa have seen the many challenges bedevilling the country and they have mapped out strategies to reposition the country to function effectively.

“Those who asked for change in 2015 has seen that the change they asked for did not yield the dividends of democracy they so desired and i can assure you that Atiku-Okowa will make a difference,”

The PDP Presidential Campaign Spokesman took a swipe on the APC for holding a campaign rally on a Sunday morning describing the move as insensitive.

“I watched with dismay how the APC organised a campaign rally on a Sunday morning in this country, when people are supposed to be worshipping God, they were very busy in Lagos blocking everybody in the name of rally.

“That was insensitive and it simply tells you clearly that they don’t understand the sensibilities of this country.

“Just imagine like a man who wakes up on a Friday afternoon and decides to organise a rally in a place where people are supposed to pass to the mosque to pray not only for their well-being but for the good of our country.

“It tells you that the fears of most Nigerians in respect to their inability to understand the diversity of this country especially their decision on same faith ticket is real.

“If they understand, they will not make that kind of mistake on a Sunday morning,” Aniagwu said.

He stated that the PDP will continue to speak to the Nigerian people on the issues plaguing the country and how it intends to provide solutions to them.

“What we have come here to do in Uyo is to have an interface with our people, and before the campaign there was a meeting of leaders of the South-South zone where they spoke frankly to one another on the challenges facing the party and the country.

“Whatever decision reached here to get the country out of its quagmire is a decision based on consensus-building among the different political zones in our country.

“What we have done in Uyo and the crowd you saw there is a clear testament to the fact that PDP has moved beyond testing the microphone to raising the sound a notch higher for Nigerians to get clear signals of the solutions we are offering.

“The crowd is organic and it shows that we have got the supporters across the country and we have said that we needed to tell Nigerians what we are bringing on board to rescue the country.

“The campaign flag-off is another first by the PDP and it is clear that going by the INEC guidelines only PDP is meeting up with the timetable and it is an indication that is the only party that is very much prepared for the challenges ahead.

“All the other political parties are still thinking of what to do when the PDP has continued to make significant progress and Nigerians will continue to gravitate towards the PDP because they understand that it is the only party that has what it takes to rescue, restore and rebuild Nigeria,” Aniagwu stated.

