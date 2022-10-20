2023: APC releases fresh Campaign Council list

President Muhammadu Buhari will be chairing the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

This was made know in a fresh full list of the campaign council published by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC on Wednesday.

Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu state was Number 350 on the earlier 422-member campaign council. He was listed as a member of the local government directorate.

In the fresh list which was signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore as opposed to the initial 422-member list signed by the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president, Muhammadu Buhari was still named as Chairman of the Council.

Unlike in the earlier list, Adamu has now swapped positions with Tinubu as the former was named the Deputy Chairman of the council, while Tinubu becomes the Deputy Chairman II. His running mate, Kashim Shettima remains the vice chairman of the council.

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong retains his position as Director General; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as Deputy Director General, Operations and James Faleke as Secretary.

Aside the 603 listed positions, the membership of the council could well rise to over a thousand as the party created a special category “Presidential Campaign Council Members”, to accommodate some stakeholders.

Stakeholders in that category are all APC NWC members, all APC National Assembly Members, all Federal Executive Council Members, all APC former Governors and Deputy Governors, all former APC NWC members and all APC serving members of its National Executive Committee NEC.

Others in the category also include all APC serving Speakers, Deputy Speakers and Principal Officers of State Assemblies, all APC former Speakers of State Assemblies, all APC National and State Assembly Candidates and all APC State Chairmen.

The party’s NWC had kicked against the earlier list released by Tinubu and sought for greater inclusion, a development which made the council to withdraw the list.

