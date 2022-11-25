2023: APC jittery over INEC’s insistence on BVAS says Momodu

By Tunde Opalana

The Director of Strategic Communications, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu knocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its apprehension on the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) during the 2023 general election.

He said the ruling party is jittery over technology deployment by INEC because APC is used to manipulation of election results.

Momodu’s was reacting to a statement made by the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Wednesday on the usage of BVAS for accrediting voters.

Adamu Abdullahi was quoted to have said “first, I was privileged to serve as a senator. Our concern is how ready are we to deploy some of these technologies as regards transmission because we are taking a major step in transmitting election results in real-time”.

Momodu expressed surprise that at this time and age APC will still want Nigeria to conduct analog elections.

The Director Strategic Communication said the world has gone digital and anything that will eliminate political thuggery, cheating and rigging, adding that “I will expect any reasonable political party to support it”.

“So for APC to say it does not support it. There should be no transmission of results from voting points. It’s like sending us back 50 years ago into antiquity. At PDP we will support transparent elections only, Momdu added.

He continued “and we know that we stand to benefit from it. Anybody who is completely jittery knows why it’s complaining because they (APC) are used to manipulating elections. We told them in Osun. And we won. When people decided that this time, we will not allow you to rig, and of course, electronics technology helped in Osun.

“I have a notion that is what APC is running away from, that if they could defeat us in Osun as an incumbent. Then, there is no power of incumbency again”.

Momodu who expressed confidence in the readiness of INEC to deploy BVAS in the next year’s election said once you use it, there is nothing like incumbency, what ever votes you record is what will be published and what will be approved.

He stated “So APC is very jittery about it. And the world can see who is jittery. APC is very jittery, and we will defeat them. There’s no doubt about that.

“Let me tell you, I believe that APC is already winding down. And when a political party begins to wind down, its ability to misbehave becomes weakened.

“But those who know President Mohammadu Buhari, know that once he is determined to do anything, he will do it. INEC is been blackmailed by APC there is no question about it. They’ve done that in the past. Like when they extended their party primary. They were not supposed to extend the dates. The date was supposed to be sacrosanct, but APC made sure that they bullied INEC into submission”.

He expressed hope that INEC will not be bullied into accepting what would be so dangerous for Nigeria.

Momodu who described this election as crucial said “the country is not the personal property of anybody. APC has tried its best. Now we’re able to juxtapose the PDP and the APC, and anybody who is fair-minded enough would agree that APC deserves to rest.

“However, those who are close to President Buhari have told us that if there is one thing is determined to achieve if he has failed in any other way, is that he must be able to give Nigeria the most transparent elections and I pray he will deliver on it”.

