2023: APC has capacity, acceptance, ability to win elections in Nigeria – Akpabio

BY TUNDE OPALANA

Former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has stated that the APC has the competence, capacity, ability and acceptance to win election in Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of party members, supporters and stakeholders from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in his Ukana country home on Saturday, the former Senate Minority Leader, told the crowd of his acceptance of their call for him to represent them at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

In a statement Sunday by Jackson Udom, his Chief Press Secretary, Akpabio said: “I came here today to formally inform you that I am on the ballot, as your Senatorial Candidate on the platform of the APC. Let me assure us all that our governorship candidate, Obong Akan Udofia, will also be on the ballot. Therefore, go all out and campaign for all our candidates because the party has all it takes to win election from the national to the states.”

Akpabio used the occasion to extol the virtues of the Presidential Candidate of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying, “Senator Tinubu is a tested and trusted leader, who is going into the presidential race as an achiever and performer in public office. Tinubu stands for good governance and performance. Presidential contest is for somebody with capacity to deliver and Asiwaju Tinubu represents that.

Speaking further, the former presidential aspirant, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for his commitment to the security of the country with the recent release of the kidnapped railway passengers and commissioning of the second Niger Bridge before the end of the year.

Speaking further, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, said: “The storm is over. I was not seen in the state shortly after the senatorial primaries of June 9th 2022, because I went into the trenches to secure your senatorial ticket. By the grace of God and your support through prayers, I am today, on the ballot as your senatorial candidate.

“Let us all return to our polling units, wards and local governments to canvass support for all our candidates at all levels. Let us also open our arms to all our members, who are aggrieved one way or the other. We need every member on board because our party is large enough to accommodate everyone. The more the merrier,” he stressed.

