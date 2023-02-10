2023: APC governorship candidate, Akan Udofia, consults Akpabio

By Tunde Opalana

The Akwa Ibom State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Obong Akan Udofia and his running mate, Rt. Hon. Victor Antai on Wednesday consulted the former governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over their 2023 governorship ambition.

According to a statement Jackson Udom, Chief Press Secretary to Akpabio.

the duo of Udofia and Antai, were accorded a warm reception by the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs at his Ukana residence, in Essien Udim Local Government Area yesterday.

Udofia’s statement came shortly before the official flag-off of his governorship campaign saying, “I stand here today to declare without any equivocation that our uncommon transformer Senator Akpabio is the shinning light that Akwa Ibom people should follow and it is because of that, that I have decided to follow his (Akpabio) footprints for the prosperity of Akwa Ibom people.”

Speaking at the brief ceremony, the former Senate Minority Leader, who is the Senatorial Candidate of APC for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, in the forthcoming general elections, expressed happiness over the decision of Udofia to flag-off his campaign from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

READ ALSO: 77 per cent of women in Nigeria uses bleaching creams

Speaking further, Senator Akpabio, stated that, “Akan Udofia’s presence in my house is very symbolic.”

Akpabio later presented ‘Akangkang’ (sword), being the symbol of authority of conquest in Annang land, to Akan Udofia, charging the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District to honour Udofia at the polls come March, 11, 2023, because the APC flagbearer has honoured Annang people.

Present during the consultation were the deputy governorship candidate, former First Lady and wife of the former governor of the state Mrs Unoma Godswill Akpabio, Rt. Hon Victor Antai, the Director General of Godswill Akpabio Campaign Organization, Arc Ubokutom Nyah, former Secretary to Akwa Ibom State government, Sir Etekamba Umoren, Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, among numerous others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...