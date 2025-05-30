2 Yrs In The Saddle: Akpabio Hails Tinubu’s Transformative Leadership

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for restoring the hope of Nigerians for a viable and sustainable nation through transformative and courageous leadership.

Akpabio, in a message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh Thursday congratulated President Tinubu on his Second Year Anniversary in Office. He observed that the president in the last two years has placed Nigeria on a solid developmental pedestal using the Renewed Hope Agenda as his policy thrust.

He said: “Today, May 29, 2025, marks the second year anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. On behalf of the Nigerian Senate, the entire National Assembly, my family and constituents, I extend my warmest and profound congratulations to a visionary, courageous and transformative leader, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on this milestone.

“I commend President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is gradually revitalizing our economy, improving the lives of Nigerians, rekindling hope in our people and building a brighter and prosperous future for our nation.”

Continuing, Senator Akpabio told President Tinubu: “Mr. President, your bold initiatives and reforms, particularly in the areas of economic and fiscal policies, demonstrate your undying dedication to transforming Nigeria to its deserving greatness.

“Your drive and obsession to giving every section of the country a sense of belonging has clearly been demonstrated in the creation of development commissions in all the geopolitical zones. This is unprecedented in the annals of our nationhood.

“The level of infrastructural development as enunciated in the monumental on going projects across the country such as the Lagos- Calabar Coastal High way, the Lagos- Maiduguri are testaments to your leadership signature and development conscious pedigree.

“The economic reforms are gradually turning Nigeria into the preferred business destination of local and foreign investors; with the Naira making a strong rebound couple with your ambitious and purposeful fiscal policies.

“Mr. President, your achievements in the area of security are wholesome and commendable. In the last two years, the Nigerian Armed Forces have taken the war against insurgency to the door step of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements and the results are obvious and positive.

“No wonder, you have received torrents of endorsements to return to office in 2027 just two years into your first tenure. These endorsements are certainly not a fluke but founded on verifiable performance in good governance and delivery on campaign promises and undiluted national consciousness.”

Assuring President Tinubu of continued support, Akpabio said: “The Senate remains committed to collaborating with the Executive arm of government under your able and dynamic leadership to ensure the success of these initiatives. We recognize the challenges that lie ahead and pledge to work together to address them.

“Mr. President we appreciate your leadership and vision for Nigeria’s growth and development. We look forward to continued partnership and progress in the years ahead.

“Congratulations, Mr. President.”