2 security guards in court over alleged attempted robbery

The police in Lagos, on Thursday, arraigned two security guards, Collins Azi, 26 and Adejoh Aromh, 37, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attempting to rob their employer of his belongings at gunpoint.

The defendants, residing at Ogba, Lagos, are facing a-three count charge bordering on conspiracy, attempt to rob and possessing locally-fabricated gun.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on Dec. 14, 2023 at Kartel Company Limited, situated at 9, Acme Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Odugbo said that the defendants, who work as security guards with the company owned by one Mr Ola Ogunsemowo, connived with others, now at large, to rob the company.

He said that the defendants and others, still at large, brought in guns and other dangerous weapons to rob the company.

The prosecutor added that a neighbouring company was able to contact the police who came at the nick of time, with the other suspects running away, while the two defendants were apprehended.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 298, 406 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs. M.F. Onamusi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Onamusi, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 13 for mention.