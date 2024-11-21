$2.2 Billion Loan: CSOs back FG’s request for funds as a necessity for development

…laud Tinubu’s administration for judicious application of resources.

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency (CESJET) has backed Federal Government’s request to borrow $2.2 billion to capital projects.

The Convener of the Group, Emeka Theodore while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said the funds are essential to the advancement of revenue-generating plans and institutional improvements.

He said rejecting this proposal is not a sincere concern for the national interest; rather, it is populist posturing that goes against logic and same reasoning.

“We are gathered here today, to discuss a matter of vital importance to the development and prosperity of our country: the Federal Government’s planned loan request of $2.2 billion. This initiative has seen a lot of pushback in recent weeks, most of it being misguided and uninformed.

“Evidently, it is important to understand that the oppositions to the borrowing plan is obviously unwarranted and counterproductive to Nigeria’s development. In Setting the record straight, it requires us to address the baseless complaints made of this loan while emphasizing its benefits and justification it would do to our great country”, he said.

Theodore noted that Nigeria is one of the few countries that have continuously fulfilled its financial commitments to foreign creditors.

“Through a strategic and structural plan in executing loan servicing, the President Tinubu led-administration has maintained repayment schedules and built confidence with foreign lenders.

“For example, income generating reforms have been used to carefully control the 2023 debt service-to-revenue ratio, despite the fact that it is still worrisome.

“It is noteworthy stating that fulfilling these responsibilities has not only maintained Nigeria’s reputation, but it has also increased foreign financial institutions’ trust in our capacity to carefully manage borrowed money. Nigeria continues to benefit from favorable rates on development funding and concessional loans because of this confidence”, he stated.

He reminded critics of the loan that the money collected in the past have been used for important development initiatives, infrastructure growth, and institutional changes.

CESJET further noted that the judicious use of borrowed monies to promote economic growth and address infrastructure deficiencies is demonstrated in projects like the Second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan railway, and the ongoing Mambilla Hydropower Project.

“ This proposed $2.2 billion loan is no unusual; its goal is to fund vital industries that would help Nigerians in the long run”, the group said.

“In dispelling the myth on the borrowing-to-federal budget ratio, we wish to state categorically that, Nigeria’s borrowing plans are clearly in line with international best practices and do not impose an excessive cost.

“For example, a fiscal deficit of about ₦8 trillion is expected in the 2025 budget, which is estimated to be around ₦34 trillion. A manageable portion of current budget, the $2.2 billion loan fits the government’s fiscal policy to strike a balance between development requirements and long-term financial viability.

“Comparatively, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommends that developing economies have a debt-to-GDP ratio of not more than 55%. Nigeria’s debt ratio of about 35% puts the country in a better situation than that of other African peers, such as Ghana and Kenya, whose debt ratios are more than 60%. Nigeria has the financial capacity to borrow responsibly, as these numbers demonstrate.

“However, some critics have attempted to sabotage this important project. It is depressing to observe that their ideas frequently lack basic economic reasoning and instead rely on populist hyperbole. To propagate false information, some organizations have been enlisted to paint Nigeria’s borrowing as irresponsible and unsustainable.

“These organizations lack a thorough grasp of the economic forces at work and are frequently supported by anti-progress elements. 9. Opposing politicians should give up their populist stance and accept the realities of government for the benefit of the country.

“It will be in the good interest of the Nation for opposing lawmakers to abandon their populist approach and embrace the realities of governance. Clearly, their opposition runs the risk of sabotaging Nigeria’s growth, delaying the country’s advancement and leaving important projects underfunded.

“It is crucial to emphasize that denying the loan request will have disastrous effects on ongoing programs and projects. If the necessary funding is not obtained, infrastructure development, healthcare expansion, and educational changes might all be shelved. In addition to being a waste of money, abandoned projects often represent missed chances for economic diversification, job growth, and higher living standards.

“For example, lowering transportation costs and boosting regional trade depend on the completion of ongoing rail projects. The provision of sufficient money is critical to the viability of these projects. Therefore, the $2.2 billion loan is essential to securing Nigeria’s future and advancing its economic program, and not to be seen as a luxury, which a misguided thought and speculations occupying the mind of many.

“Cases just like the Investments in digital technologies and infrastructure, would increase the effectiveness of tax collection, diversifying Nigeria’s revenue streams and lowering its need on oil earnings. Likewise, financing agricultural changes will increase output, guaranteeing food security and boosting exports. The government intends to use a portion of the loan for mechanized farming and irrigation projects, which will greatly increase agricultural productivity, provide employment, and promote rural development.

“This said loan is an additional source to strengthen diverse empowerment, and further upgrade many of our sectors in maintaining their global reputation amongst other nations. It is clear that the loan is more than just a financial tool; it is a driving force behind revolutionary change in several important economic sectors.

“Additionally, President Tinubu led-administration continuous initiatives to increase non-oil earnings and diversify the economy would strengthen Nigeria’s ability to service its debt in no time unlike when the country was solely dependent on revenues from oil for its mega operations. These actions demonstrate the government’s dedication to fiscal restraint and judicious borrowing.

“Evidently, public support is crucial for the successful implementation of development projects. By highlighting the benefits of the proposed loan and addressing concerns transparently, we can build consensus and ensure the smooth passage of the loan request by the National Assembly (NASS).

“In conclusion, the $2.2 billion loan proposal is clearly a necessity for Nigeria’s progress. Rejecting this proposal would be self-defeating, compromising current initiatives and endangering the future of the country. In light of this, we urge National Assembly members to put the interests of the country above populist digressions. A better future for all Nigerians is at stake when the loan is approved; it is not just an economic choice, but a mission to save generations”, the group added.