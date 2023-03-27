1da Banton, Beyoncé, Wizkid, Tekno, and more feature on the theme music for Ted Lasso Season 3

The theme song from the third season of the American Emmy Award-winning comedic drama series “Ted Lasso” features music from African artists including Nigeria’s 1da Banton, Wizkid, Tekno and more.

The Apple TV comedy Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis as the charismatic and well-intentioned Coach Lasso as he attempts to bring honour to hypothetical Premiership club AFC Richmond, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both viewers and critics.

The first trailer was released on March 15 2023.

The theme music also features songs from American singer, and songwriter Beyoncé, Nigerian-born British singer Sade, and American rock band Alabama Shakes among others

Nigerian music has had numerous pivotal moments over the past 20 years that have helped to remodel the style and re-establish its influence on domestic and international music scenes. Years of unappreciated labour are now beginning to bear fruit as a number of events have come together to lift the songs, producers, and artists who have been the front and back of these historical events.

However, one of the outstanding tracks on the list is 1da Banton’s “No Wahala” The Blaise Beatz produced single, which is one of the biggest Nigerian songs globally, it also peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard US Afrobeats charts and It boasts of over 100 million streams on Spotify.

https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/music-from-ted-lasso-season-3/pl.87f8c89cea334062b70cf57cd8826525